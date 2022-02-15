Baraboo schools moving to optional masking

Starting in March, Baraboo school students and faculty will no longer be required to wear masks.

The Baraboo School District voted 4-2 Monday night to transition to optional masking beginning March 1.

School Board Clerk Paul Kujak said he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is not an opponent of masking in general.

"It has put a strain on our kids," said Kujak of mandatory masking. "It has put a strain on them because it has not been a temporary thing. This is why I believe that parents now, more than ever, should be allowed to make their own informed choice on if they want to mask or unmask their kids."

Kujak, along with board President Kevin Vodak, Treasurer Tim Heilman and member Katie Kalish, all voted in favor of optional masking. The initial proposal was to transition on Feb. 21, but through negotiations, the date was switched to Mar. 1.

"The Baraboo School District cannot single-handedly slow the spread of COVID," said Vodak. "We can't live in a bubble here. It's time."

Vodak proceeded to list nationwide examples of mask mandate lifting as well as sporting events where an infinitesimal amount of people wore masks.

Kalish said she received mixed reactions to optional masking from people she spoke to at Baraboo High School.

"I'm open to this," said Kalish of optional masking. "I just want to make sure that we're doing this the right way."

Heilman said that with optional masking, the district should come up with a strategy for contact tracing. He also said that he hopes not to have to revert back to mandatory masking and that the district would need to establish guidelines for doing that if need be.

"We're here to support kids and staff and do what's best by them," said Baraboo School District Superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs. "We're going to do what we need to do to support the changes as they need to be done come Mar. 1."

Board members Gwynne Peterson and Alex Schenck voted against the motion.

"I just feel that at this moment, it's a little early," said Schenck. "I like that it's not effective immediately, but I worry it's not enough time for those that would want to make alternate plans. I don't want to surprise parents or staff with any of this."

Schenck also said he has concerns about how to handle contact tracing and quarantine. He pointed out that ineligibility for kindergarten students to receive vaccines. Peterson echoed the same sentiments regarding young district students.

"To send my child into a classroom, if I had one currently attending in the district, where there are students unmasked, those parents are making a choice for my child," said Peterson. "I don't see that as being fair."

A Jan. 27 letter to the school board from Baraboo pediatrician Dr. Karen Ailsworth on behalf of the American Association of Pediatrics also supports continued mandatory masking. She said that schools with masking policies have fewer absences and that while the pandemic is slowing, it is not over yet. She, like Schenck and Peterson, points out the significant amount of unvaccinated students.

"Masking supports children, teachers, and families of schoolchildren," said Ailsworth in the letter.

Baraboo School District Director of Communications Liz Crammond said the board decided to implement optional masking on July 7, 2021, but reverted back to mandatory at the board meeting on Aug. 9.

Strain on teaching staff and students is another factor that Kujak feels will be relieved by lifting the mask mandate. He spoke with district elementary and middle school teachers who have said they want to see their students' faces and it is difficult seeing students struggling with mask wearing.

Kujak quoted one teacher as saying "I'm tired of being the Mask Police" and said the teacher does not want to keep having to remind students to wear masks or wear them correctly.

"They're stretched and strained by what they've had to do with the masking policy for the last couple years," said Kujak. "By pivoting, we can alleviate some of the stress for those folks."

Baraboo is currently the only district in Sauk County that carries a mask mandate, according to Kujak, who contacted the other county districts. He said Sauk Prairie switched to optional masking Tuesday.

"If we pivot, this is not a bold move," said Kujak. "A bold move was last year when we decided to open up face-to-face. By pivoting to mask optional, we have an opportunity to bring back some normalcy for our kids. It allows us to focus on the more current challenges such as academic delays, behavioral issues and social and emotional growth."

Kujak's proposal encouraged people who want to continue wearing masks to do so and that the district should assist in helping students obtain N95 masks. Schenck also pointed out that masking on school buses will remain mandatory.