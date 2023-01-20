Baraboo students doing a 'piinano' learning the Ho-Chunk language

Dedrich Cloud sits in class. He's 15 and a student at Baraboo High School. He's got a job at the local AMC Theatre when he's not at school, or studying, or being with his friends, or enjoying the company of his family.

Cloud sits in class eager to graduate; maybe get a scholarship or two; maybe go on to college to earn a degree; propel himself into the life he envisions for himself.

Other classmates enter the class with similar thoughts and similar goals. They are all eager to learn about who they are, who they've been, and who they might become. Heading up the class is Angelica Greendeer.

"Hąįnį Pįį," she said to the class. "Good morning." Greendeer is Baraboo High School's Ho-Chunk language instructor and the Indigenous Students United Advisor for the school.

Cloud, and his classmates, are learning Hoocąk, the indigenous language of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Learning Hoocąk gives Cloud a chance, he said, "to revitalize our language and our people so, in the future, we don't need to learn it at school. We could teach it to our own young."

It will take time.

"With a willingness to learn and listen, we can help bring back our language to the mass of our people," Cloud said.

"There are so many reasons to teach Ho-Chunk," Greendeer said, "but the biggest reason is that we need to keep our language alive."

Hoocak was first offered at the school in the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. Students, then, met with Greendeer, who taught the coure. It was was not for credit. It was to raise awareness and garner interest in the language.

It raised awareness. It garnered interest. 13 learners enrolled in Hoocak that first year. To date, 44 students have taken the language course.

Students like Cloud and Aison Funmaker.

"I took the Ho-Chunk class," Funmaker said, "because growing up I listened to little Ho-Chunk phrases and eventually learned that our language is important and I should take every opportunity to learn as much as I can."

Funmaker's making the most of that opportunity, while "making new friends, learning the culture, and having fun."

Jessi Falcon is the Hoocąk Waaziija Haci Language Division Education Coordinator of the Ho-Chunk Nation. Falcon was brought on as a liaison between the Nation and the Baraboo School District in regard to its language offerings.

"We anticipate," Falcon said, "that each student will expand their proficiency to such an extent that they will be able to share and speak Hoocak in their community, thereby further increasing the Nation's language revitalization efforts."

The Ho-Chunk Nation, a sovereign Nation originating in what is now known as the State of Wisconsin, has over 7,800 members. On the Expanded Graded Intergenerational Disruption Scale, used to measure the status of a language in terms of endangerment or development, the Hoocak language falls under the level 8a. Moribund. That level states that "The only remaining active users of the language are members of the grandparent generation and older." It's a level, Falcon said, "that is likely to become extinct without intervention." Falcon continued, "We strengthen our language, we strengthen our community."

Greendeer is eager to strengthen it, wanting to share the Ho-Chunk Nation's culture and language, not only to indigenous students, but to the entire school and, further, the Baraboo community at large. She wants to grow numbers in the existing program and also expand the program.

"I would like to see a program for students after high school," she said, "so they can continue to learn and teach it on their own."

Funmaker has plans to keep learning Hoocąk. Cloud does, too.

"This class is so much more than a room," Cloud said. "It is a gateway into our ways so that we may reclaim our culture."

"Pįįnąno," Greendeer says to Cloud and the rest of the class. "Good job."