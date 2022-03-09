Baraboo takes another step toward releasing regional airport

Baraboo may soon no longer manage the regional airport.

Members of the Baraboo Common Council spoke Tuesday about whether they should contribute $40,000 annually to the facility or hand over operation fully to the only other municipality overseeing it, the village of Lake Delton.

City Administrator Casey Bradley has said that part of the reason for the change is the difference in funding capabilities of the two municipalities; Baraboo does not have money in its budget to pay for improvements immediately, while Lake Delton wants to see the facility expand without delay.

“There’s a lot of opportunity at that airport and we don’t have the funds to keep pace with what needs to be done out there to continue the growth,” Bradley said.

The city dedicates roughly $14,000 in staff wages and office space in expenses to maintain the facility. With aging equipment, such as a dump truck that’s more than 22 years old and lawnmowers that are 10 to 15 years old, the city would also have to pay half of the cost of those items and it isn’t feasible, Bradley said, referring to capital project costs as a “moving target at this point.”

Conversation over the city releasing its management of the airport began at the end of 2021 after a stalemate between the two members of the committee overseeing it, the village of Lake Delton and the city of Baraboo, regarding a solar panel installation on land there. Because there are two members after the voluntary removal of the city of Wisconsin Dells and the town of Delton, a project cannot proceed without approval from both members.

Council member Scott Sloan said the airport still benefits the city, regardless of whether it has control over how the airport progresses.

“I think the village has bigger hopes and dreams than we have money as a city to pay for it,” Sloan said. “They have the means to do it. We’re really just holding the airport back.”

Council member Phil Wedekind said residents have spoken to him, some of them pilots, about wanting the city to let management of the airport go because it does not seem to benefit the city.

“We just don’t have an advantage to holding on to it,” Wedekind said. “We’re still going to get all of the benefits out of it without the cost, basically.”

A main concern, which had been discussed previously by council members, was the loss of the city’s name from the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport title, but Bradley said a name change is “a huge undertaking” because they would first have to change the call sign from “KDLL.” He added that Tom Diehl, who represents the village of Lake Delton on the airport board, pointed out that the name represents the region the airport serves and he felt no need to change it.

Lake Delton Village Administrator Tim McCumber attended the meeting and echoed the sentiment.

“Changing the name, it takes an act of God, so we have no intention of doing it,” McCumber said. “I know the village wants to be very aggressive in trying to grow that airport to get more charter traffic. It’s just going to be beneficial for the whole area.”

Council members instructed Bradley to draft a resolution for their consideration, which will be considered in a future meeting. He said the city could give notice of their intent Aug. 1 and the withdrawal would be finalized Jan. 1, though that timeline may be expedited to accommodate for some projects.

