Baraboo tax rate ticks up 3 cents as departments cut expenses

After months of slashing department expenses to accommodate for a needed $826,000 dip in the levy to make up for a decade of excess taxation by the city, Baraboo City Council approved the 2023 budget with a roughly 3-cent increase in the tax rate Tuesday.

The total of more than $9 million levy will be collected from homeowners at a tax rate of $9.67 per $1,000 of equalized value, which means that owners will be taxed $967 for every $100,000 value of their residence.

The rate is a slight increase from the 2022 budget, which had a tax rate of $9.64 per $1,000 of value, though the levy for that budget was more than $73,000 less than the upcoming year.

City Administrator Casey Bradley thanked all of the staff, including Finance Director Julie Ostrander, for their work over 11 months to rework a budget with the proposed cuts.

“This was not a pleasant process at all,” Bradley said. “And thank you to our staff. Obviously, we’re losing a lot of staff positions. There’s going to be an additional workload for folks, but I think everybody stepped up and maintained as much services as we possibly could. We’re appreciative of all the hard work everybody has put in on this.”

The tax rate is still one of the lowest in the last five years after assessed home values increased by an average of 25% in 2021. A citywide revaluation, held for the first time in more than a decade, prompted the increase. Commercial property values within the city also rose at an average of 11% in value.

In 2019, the tax rate was 11.70. It was lower in 2020 at 11.326 but rose again in 2021 to 11.456.

While officials note that the amount homeowners pay in taxes can be lowered after such an increase in home values, an increase or decrease in total tax payment is largely dependent on how much the home value rose compared to the lowered tax rate.

Only one person spoke during the public hearing for the 2023 budget.

Marianne Cotter, co-chair of the environmentally-focused nonprofit Powered Up Baraboo, credited city staff for including sustainability measures in their planning.

“Thinking long-term, taking the big picture into account; that’s important, even as you meet this immediate shortfall,” Cotter said. “Thinking long-term involves thinking sustainably, both in terms of our relationship to the environment and also financially.”

Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Mike Hardy plans to purchase an electric mower in the future and Police Chief Rob Sinden mandated that new squad vehicles should be hybrids, which are just a few examples of sustainable thinking by the city, Cotter said.

“Decisions you make regarding energy efficiency and renewable energy when approving plans for city buildings, like the new fire stations, will impact operating budgets for years to come,” Cotter said. “Thank you for being committed to a long-range approach.”

Council members unanimously approved the 2023 budget, including its special funds with revenue that comes from a source other than the tax levy, as well as the Business Improvement District budget.

They also approved the budgets the Community Development Authority oversees and budgets for the sanitary sewer, water and storm water utility budgets, none of which had increased rates for 2023. Ald. Scott Sloan and Jason Kent were absent.