A Baraboo teen faces charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old on his birthday.
Xander Tyxavier Crowder, 17, could be imprisoned for more than five years and serve up to another five years of extended supervision upon release after being charged with felony third-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old child as someone under 19 years old.
According to the criminal complaint:
The 15-year-old went to a Baraboo residence for Crowder’s birthday celebration. Upon arriving, the 15-year-old noticed that Crowder had been smoking marijuana.
The 15-year-old gave Crowder his gift, and he then began to kiss the teen and remove the teen's clothing, which the teen resisted as Crowder locked his arms around teen's abdomen. Crowder then allegedly raped the 15-year-old.
The teenager told a Baraboo police detective that Crowder claimed he was owed sex because it was his birthday, and even after the 15-year-old told Crowder that he had committed sexual assault, he allegedly replied, “No, it was my birthday, you had to give it to me.”
Crowder was released on a $10,000 signature bond in January. The bail is conditional upon him maintaining absolute sobriety and having no contact with the person he is accused of sexually assaulting. He made an initial appearance Jan. 6, where Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set the bond.
Crowder is set to return to court March 23 for a preliminary hearing.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.