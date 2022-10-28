Baraboo Theatre Guild adds a spoonful of sugar to the fall’s theatrical offerings with ‘Mary Poppins’

“People come to the theatre to be happy,” said Melisa Skwor, of Baraboo Theatre Guild, celebrating 75 years of theatrical happiness. “And the community is so generous,” she continued. “They come together to support us. They understand the value of the arts.”

It takes a whole community to create the happy art of theatre. Sometimes, the art floats down out of the sky; a charming woman flying down, holding an umbrella, eager to help a London family at number 17 Cherry Tree Lane. The woman, a nanny, is something like magic.

Baraboo Theatre Guild returns to the prestigious Al. Ringling Theatre with a new, glorious, and gloriously large, production of ‘Mary Poppins.’ Show times are Nov. 3 through 6 and Nov. 10 through 13. Ticket prices range from $12 to $17. With a cast of over 50 and with a live orchestra in the pit, the Broadway musical comes to life in downtown Baraboo.

“Mary Poppins’ magic is about attitude,” said Tina Lang, the show’s musical director. “She chooses to see things from a perspective that makes the world a brighter place and she helps others see that they can do the same.”

The theatre will be brightly lit with cast and crew committed to bring a little happiness to theatre fans for but a little more than a tuppence. Over 100 people auditioned for parts. There are over 128 costumes in the show. There are around 150 people associated with the production in putting it on – from cast to costumers; lighting to ushers leading theatre-goers to their seats. The three-hour show has 58 cast members treading the boards, ages 7 to 77. In the orchestra are 12 musicians, several of whom have played Baraboo Theatre Guild shows for decades.

“It’s a great family,” Skwor said. “And this show is perfect for families.”

Ben Bromley is a member of that theatre family. The last time he appeared onstage in a Baraboo Theatre Guild show was 2015’s ‘Into the Woods.’ He was eager to return to performing.

“I enjoy reconnecting with old theatre friends and making new ones,” he said.

Bromley plays Mr. Banks in the production.

“George Banks reminds us that we all have the capacity to recognize when we’ve gone astray and get back on track, to the benefit of ourselves and those closest to us," he said.

The famous movie made an impression on Derek Ford, who plays the chimneysweep Bert. The 1964 movie, starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, was the highest-grossing film that year and garnered 13 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. It won five, including one for Julie Andrews.

“The characters and music have stuck with me to this day,” Ford said.

It has stuck with Sarah Horowitz, as well. Ever since she was a child, the show, and Mary Poppins in particular, has spoken to her.

“The movie has been a favorite of mine since I was little, one I would watch over and over.” Horowitz, who is playing the iconic role in the current production, has dreamed of playing Mary Poppins since she went to a “Practically Perfect Tea” as a teenager.

“I have to admit,” she confessed, “I feel a little intimidated when I think about how meaningful this character is to so many people.” She continued, “The show really hits a nostalgic note for me, but still feels fresh and magical after all this time.”

For Ford and Horowitz, the show is a jolly holiday, indeed.

“The magic of Bert,” Ford said, “is that he effortlessly finds happiness in whatever mundane job he happens to be doing.”

Ford, a Baraboo resident, sees that same sort of spark in Baraboo.

“That kind of enjoyment of a task for its own sake is visible all around town.” He noted people working in their gardens, their homes, tinkering with their cars, putting out holiday displays for the enjoyment of nearby neighbors. “I get to be a member,” Ford said, “of a vibrant community of people.” Horowitz concurs. “Baraboo Theatre Guild is able to bring together a fantastic group of talented, dedicated, generous people, who are truly a pleasure to spend time with.”

“It’s a fun adventure,” Skwor said of the show, “on a grand scale.”

The lights will come up soon to prove it at the Al. Ringling Theatre, as Mary Poppins comes down from the sky, umbrella in hand, a twinkle in her eye.