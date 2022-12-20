Baraboo Theatre Guild boots off 2023 with parties and high drama

Baraboo Theatre Guild’s 75th anniversary season continues into 2023 with a fancy gathering and an honored drama.

On Jan. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Van Orden Mansion, Baraboo Theatre Guild (BTG) celebrates its life members with the Bootlegger’s Ball. A combination of their annual Twelfth Night event with their life member event, the organization wanted to do something a little different this year.

“As it is our 75th anniversary, we wanted to do something special to celebrate all our life members across the years,” noted Rahne Forbes, BTG’s vice president. Forbes knows how special BTG is and how special the Baraboo community is.

“I am a part of BTG because one of the best things about Baraboo is the thriving arts community, and I want to make sure I am a part of keeping it that way,” she said.

She is on the Bootlegger’s Ball planning committee to keep things thriving.

The party is a 1920s themed event; 1920s attire is optional but encouraged. The Sauk County Historical Society graciously offered up the Van Orden Mansion for the festivities. The mansion is already festooned with holiday decorations.

There will be light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, with beer, wine, and wine cocktails. Tickling the ivories, for the evening’s entertainment, will be Baraboo’s legendary David SaLoutos.

“It’s sure to be a night to remember!” Forbes said. “I am excited about getting as many of our life members as possible all together with all the laughs and stories that I’m certain will ensue.”

Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 21 for the Jan. 7 event. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.barabootheatreguild.org.

After the fun and frivolity of the Bootlegger’s Ball, BTG will stage one of theatre’s dramatic classics, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?.” It will take place at the Baraboo Arts Banquet and Convention Center from Jan. 27 to 29. Tickets are $16 and can be purchased online.

“BTG provides a place for stories to be told,” said Emily Reno, a BTG board member and director of the coming production. “A place for laughs to be had, questions to think upon, and all the joy that theatre is.”

The play is heavy with difficult subject matter, carried by four actors. The play, by Edward Albee, examines the complexities of marriage. It won the 1963 Tony Award for Best Play.

“Theatre reflects real life,” Reno said, “and real life isn’t always comedies and fun stories. Real life is rough. Sometimes life doesn’t have happy endings. It is important that theatre reflects that.”

The cast includes Ben Ruyle, Iveta Petkova-Ball, Alex Miller, and Jan Fry.

“Theatre explores the human condition,” Forbes said, “including the not-so-pleasant parts: anger, jealousy, rage, substance abuse, physical abuse, to name just a few. This show is set around those things.”

Later, in April, BTG plans to perform “Blithe Spirit,” a comic play by Noel Coward. Auditions will be held on Jan. 30 and 31 at BTG headquarters. For more details on auditioning, contact info@barabootheatreguild.org.

BTG is honored to tell these sorts of stories — the happy ones and the hard ones.

“The community gives us stories to tell and a reason to tell them,” Reno said.