Baraboo unveils first strategic plan

Baraboo City Council members reviewed the first-ever city strategic plan Tuesday, which identified five focus areas and a number of goals to meet by 2028.

Redevelopment Resources CEO Kristen Fish-Peterson, the principal of the Madison-based economic development agency, presented an outline of the five-year plan. Noting council members’ comments about a seemingly high number of priorities, Fish-Peterson said it could always develop into a seven-year plan.

“This is to take an honest look at current circumstances and outline a path to achieve a visionary future,” Fish-Peterson said. “In the past, Baraboo has a history of not doing long-term planning.”

In previous years, council members would identify annual goals.

Ald. John Ellington pointed to 21 high priority items highlighted by council members and expressed some concern over how to meet those needs.

“We’d probably better get started,” Ellington said. “Seems to me we’re going to have to prioritize the priorities we have.”

Ideally, it would take city officials one to two years to meet the top priorities, and some will happen naturally, like the annual budget, Fish-Peterson said. The aim is to “look to the future,” she said.

Key components of the plan include the importance of understanding the local economy and market reality, leveraging community assets to foster growth, creating strategies that would outlast the term of an elected official, planning beyond the current budget cycle and ensuring the vision that is laid out is realized. Above all, it must be something people can use.

“If this plan isn’t implementable, it won’t do you any good at all,” Fish-Peterson said.

During the planning draft process, Redevelopment Resources staff members met with city officials and staff to gain feedback on what is important at every level.

The plan has five focus areas, each of which has prioritized goals and preferred outcomes.

One area of focus is the budget. The city has been overtaxing property owners since 2009 and now is working to address it by cutting roughly $826,000 in expenses. Part of the plan is to focus on managing that shortfall, but also embracing longer term budgeting.

The ideal outcome for that work would be that city residents understand the shortfall and have the chance to speak out about the choices made during budget season and for communications about city choices to reach a high number of residents in order to avoid confusion. The internal culture of the city organization would become more open to change and move from a short term to a long-range budgeting approach. Officials would understand what type of infrastructure is needed as well as how long it will last. All of this while residents have confidence in both city leaders and its services.

Baraboo has been growing economically in recent years through commercial development. One of the focus areas is to work on managing that new growth by crafting long-range plans without compromising the quality of life within the city. The aim would be to ensure green spaces and natural amenities are enhanced as the community grows, the Community Development Authority would receive adequate staffing and resources to manage the economic growth and sustainability would match development.

People rarely stay in a job for decades anymore and higher turnover should be expected, Fish-Peterson said. Another area of focus would be to address succession planning as longtime employees retire and to attract high quality candidates to work for the city. An important outcome would be to retain institutional knowledge as the longtime employee leaves. There would also be more engagement in local government by young professionals.

Baraboo Police Department priorities would also change. An outcome for the department as it shifts toward implementing a community focused policing model would be that the department leads in addressing the likely ever-changing mental health needs within the community as it grows. Part of that includes focusing on the city population as needs evolve and providing frequent “meaningful performance metrics” to the city council.

As those needs shift, so will technology, Fish-Peterson said. An area of focus would be to adopt new technologies across the local government. Not just for better performance of services to save money, but permanently for staff to have adequate information technology resources and communicate effectively with members of the public on platforms already being frequently used. The city would have a system focused on monitoring existing as well as evaluating new technology.

Ald. Joel Petty said it should be the responsibility of all council members to meet those goals given that they were the people who decided them. Fellow members agreed by consensus to avoid placing most of the management on City Administrator Casey Bradley through the oversight of their assorted committees.

“Like most strategic plans, it’s sort of a living, breathing document which on occasion will also require modification,” Petty said. “It is a fairly significant list. A lot of the work that comes through city council comes through committee work. There is no reason that certain parts of this strategic plan couldn’t be divided into committee work instead of just under one person.”