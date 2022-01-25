Baraboo voters may see elementary school referendum in fall

The committee also wants to change the methods of learning in the elementary schools to modern ones that emphasize critical thinking, innovation, communication and collaboration. During previous phases of modern learning implementation at the secondary schools, the presentation illustrates the needs for flexible learning environments that foster student-centered instruction as well as technology upgrades.

"Over the past several decades, our world has seen incredible changes in the way we learn, teach and relate to one another and the world around us," said Traci Crouse, a second grade teacher at Al Behrman Elementary School in Baraboo.

Crouse said that despite societal changes, learning spaces have largely remained the same.

Elementary schools in Baraboo currently share their gyms and cafeterias in a common space. The presentation describes that the shared space creates much difficulty in academic programming and scheduling.

"When you're having all the classes going in, the sizing of the gym is not exactly adequate as we could have it be," said Landon Brownell, a physical education teacher at East Elementary School. "As a phy-ed teacher, that space is utilized more than I'd like."