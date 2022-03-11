Baraboo woman accused of taking $17K from local bank branch

A Baraboo woman was charged Monday with stealing more than $17,000 from her employer in less than two months.

Christine L. Mahoney, 55, faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine up to $25,000 for a felony count of theft up to $100,000 within a business setting.

According to the criminal complaint, the branch manager of Wells Fargo in West Baraboo said Mahoney confessed her theft after being confronted by staff to audit her drawer. The manager said she felt Mahoney had tried to avoid the counting of her money because she knew it would be off.

When Mahoney reportedly confessed, the manager said she admitted to taking the money because she has a gambling addiction. Upon questioning from the investigator, the manager said that Mahoney’s drawer had balanced in October, but in the final days of November, it was short more than $17,200. That would mean the money was taken over 49 days.

In an interview with a detective Feb. 16, Mahoney allegedly admitted to taking the money. She said due to her negatively impacted mental health and a gambling addiction, she started out taking small amounts of money but that it escalated.

Mahoney told the detective that she didn’t understand how the missing amount had gotten to that number and said it made her “feel sick” to think about it. She is scheduled to make an initial appearance March 23 in Sauk County Circuit Court.

