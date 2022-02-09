Baraboo woman arrested for fentanyl, meth, THC in Mauston

A Baraboo woman is under arrest for fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana after a K9 alerted to the presence of drugs during a Mauston traffic stop.

Jami Olson, 38, of Baraboo is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols – second and subsequent offense. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 9:05 p.m. Dec. 24 Officer Adam Noe was on routine patrol in Mauston on Highway 82 when he observed a van make a “hastily turn signal and turn” upon observing his squad car. A records check of the van found violations for falsely displayed and suspended registration.

The vehicle turned into a trailer court and Noe approached the vehicle. Noe made contact with the male driver, who was later charged with a misdemeanor for the registration violations, and the female passenger identified as Jami Olson. As Noe knocked on the window Olson was taking a cell phone battery out of a cell phone.

The driver stated he was aware of the violations and was moving the vehicle to his residence on North Union Street. While Noe was gathering information, the driver continually stated he knew he should not be driving.

Asked why they were in the trailer court if they were going home, the driver acted as if he did not hear the question. Asked again the driver said he picked up Olson in Baraboo and was taking her to a friend’s house. After noting the change from what the driver previously stated about going home, Noe again asked why they were in the trailer court and the driver again acted as if he did not hear the question.

Asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, the male looked away and said "no" while Olson shook her head. Asked if Noe’s K9 partner Pilot would alert to the vehicle, Olson did not acknowledge the question while the male shook his head yes while saying “nope.”

Noe brought Pilot to the vehicle and Pilot alerted to the front passenger door for the presence of illegal drug odor. Olson was told to exit the vehicle and escorted to the patrol unit. She stated she has five dogs, but Noe explained Pilot had been “proofed off” of animals.

Asked why Pilot alerted to the vehicle, Olson said she was at a residence earlier where people smoked marijuana, but she did not participate. Noe checked her pupils with a flashlight but she showed no reaction, and her mouth showed signs of marijuana use. Noe searched her person but found nothing of value, and when asked to pull her bra away from her body and shake out the bottom of her shirt Olson claimed the bra was too tight to do so.

A search of the vehicle located a small gem bag containing a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine that was found in Olson’s purse and a zippered bag containing a glass bulb pipe. Nothing of evidentiary value was found where the male was sitting.

Noe transported Olson to jail. During the transport he observed a strong odor of marijuana. He informed Olson he would not ask her any questions but believed she had contraband on her person in an area he was not able to search. Noe asked if she wanted to speak to a jail deputy before entering the jail and Olson said she wanted to speak to the deputy.

During a search of Olson’s person by jail staff she handed them a plastic vial previously concealed in her bra. Inside the vile was a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl. A secondary search of her purse revealed a bag of marijuana and glass smoking pipe that was located at the bottom of the purse.

Olson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 18 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.