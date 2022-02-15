Baraboo woman in court accused of OWI with children arrest

A Baraboo woman appeared Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court on charges of drunken driving with a child under 16 after attacking another adult in the town of Delton.

Bonnie J. Frogg, 20, was charged with a third offense of driving while impaired with a passenger under 16 years old and driving with a prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under 16, both felony counts.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set a $1,000 signature bond in Frogg’s case with conditions that she maintain absolute sobriety if driving and submit to testing if asked by law enforcement.

According to information released by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, dispatch workers were contacted just after 1 a.m. Saturday by a woman who said that Frogg had attacked her at a residence on Busse Lane in the town of Delton. She gave a description of the vehicle Frogg was leaving in.

Deputies saw the 2006 Ford Escape driving along the lane and pulled Frogg over. There were “several juveniles inside the vehicle during the stop,” Meister said. Deputies asked Frogg to undergo field sobriety testing before she was arrested on suspected drunken driving. She was taken to the Sauk County Jail and the children were “released to a responsible party.”

Frogg is scheduled to return to court April 14.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.