Baraboo woman sentenced for bail jumping

A Baraboo woman was sentenced recently in Sauk County Circuit Court on joint recommendation between the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office and her defense attorney after being charged with battery of an elderly person.

Miranda Lynn Vanzeeland, 28, appeared in court Feb. 22 and pleaded no contest to three counts of felony bail jumping. A felony charge of aggravated battery of an elderly person and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in the sentencing.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Vanzeeland to three years of probation. As conditions, she must comply with the Sauk County Adult Treatment Court, undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment and maintain absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a Reedsburg residence in March 2021 after an elderly person reported that Vanzeeland had punched the person in the face. The elderly person said Vanzeeland also dumped trash around the house. Officers found Vanzeeland in the home in a state of intoxication and she had a 0.33% result when she took a preliminary breath test.

According to court records, Vanzeeland was out on bond in a Waukesha County Circuit Court case in which she was told to maintain absolute sobriety at the time.

