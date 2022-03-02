 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Baraboo woman sentenced for bail jumping

  • 0
Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A Baraboo woman was sentenced recently in Sauk County Circuit Court on joint recommendation between the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office and her defense attorney after being charged with battery of an elderly person.

Vanzeeland 030222

Vanzeeland

Miranda Lynn Vanzeeland, 28, appeared in court Feb. 22 and pleaded no contest to three counts of felony bail jumping. A felony charge of aggravated battery of an elderly person and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in the sentencing.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Vanzeeland to three years of probation. As conditions, she must comply with the Sauk County Adult Treatment Court, undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment and maintain absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a Reedsburg residence in March 2021 after an elderly person reported that Vanzeeland had punched the person in the face. The elderly person said Vanzeeland also dumped trash around the house. Officers found Vanzeeland in the home in a state of intoxication and she had a 0.33% result when she took a preliminary breath test.

People are also reading…

According to court records, Vanzeeland was out on bond in a Waukesha County Circuit Court case in which she was told to maintain absolute sobriety at the time.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News