Baraboo woman sentenced for bank theft

A Baraboo woman was ordered to serve probation Monday after pleading guilty to stealing more than $17,000 from her employer in less than two months.

Christine L. Mahoney, 55, entered a guilty plea for a single felony count of theft up to $100,000 in a business setting during the plea hearing. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock ordered Mahoney to serve four years of probation in exchange for the guilty plea.

Conditions of the probation require Mahoney to pay restitution as well as court costs. Mahoney must also provide a DNA sample and undergo any counseling ordered by her probation agent.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the case, Mahoney admitted to having a gambling problem once her employer, Wells Fargo Bank of West Baraboo, discovered she had taken nearly $18,000 to fund her addiction.

The theft was discovered in November. The branch manager told police Mahoney confessed to taking the money from her drawer after being confronted by staff to audit it. The manager said Mahoney likely avoided counting the money because she knew it would not be right.

An investigator noted that staff found Mahoney’s drawer balanced in October, which meant that in 49 days Mahoney took more than $17,200.

During an interview in February, Mahoney admitted to taking the money because of negative mental health and a gambling addiction. It started with small amounts but escalated and knowing it had gotten to that amount made her “feel sick” to think about, Mahoney said.