Baraboo woman sentenced for stabbing another with screwdriver

A Baraboo woman who stabbed another woman with a screwdriver in a drunken argument was sentenced to prison time Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Adrienne H. Littlebear, 36, to two years in prison and four years of extended supervision for a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, which was downgraded from an initial first-degree charge.

Conditions of the extended supervision include no contact with the woman she attacked, no consumption or possession of alcohol, no entering any place where the primary purpose of business is the sale of alcohol and to not possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription. Littlebear must also submit a DNA sample, complete a financial counseling program, undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment and treatment and a mental health assessment with follow-up. She was ordered to pay $1,752 in restitution.

Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Emily Eklund recommended Littlebear be sentenced to two years of prison and three years of extended supervision during the hearing. Littlebear’s attorney, Allison Markoski, recommended 18 months of each.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman went to the SSM Health St. Clare Hospital of Baraboo emergency room around 9 p.m. June 22 with stab wounds on both arms and hands. She told police that she had been driving Littlebear around while she drank earlier in the night and that Littlebear doesn’t handle alcohol well and tends to “get mean.”

The driver said she accidentally kicked over a cup of Fireball whiskey being consumed by Littlebear after she parked the car. The pair began arguing after Littlebear became angry and the woman told Littlebear to stop drinking before throwing the empty cup out of the car.

The woman said that’s when Littlebear grabbed a flathead screwdriver from the console and made jerking, stabbing motions, but when the woman didn’t flinch, Littlebear began stabbing her.

The woman said she held her arms up to avoid being stabbed in the face and neck. Littlebear threatened to kill her before the woman said she was able to open the car door and get away, being chased by Littlebear, who gave up and returned to the car to grab a bottle of alcohol. The woman said she threw the screwdriver, which Littlebear left on a seat, into the grass before driving herself to the hospital.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

