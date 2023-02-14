If you like birds, and you’re in Baraboo’s Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, and you know a little something about the Dewey Decimal System, you can find birds on the shelves in the 590 section, specifically 598. That’s where the bird books will be, right there between the reptiles and the mammals.

Additionally, if you’re in the library, you could just look out their front windows for birds. Maybe you’ll see a house finch or a crow; a chickadee or, if you’re lucky, the flash of a red cardinal.

If that doesn’t fly for you, there’s a bird event at the library this Saturday, Feb. 18. The library is hosting its first Great Backyard Bird Count. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The event, from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada, is a citizen science project around the world that records the birds people see and hear for one February weekend. The data gathered helps scientists better understand and protect birds.

The annual event began in 1998. The library is excited about their first year doing it.

“We’re hoping people will enjoy getting outside and counting birds with us,” said Eleanor Johnson, who does adult programming and outreach for the library.

She’s seen crows, chickadees, dark-eyed juncos, cardinals, blue jays, and downy woodpeckers, of late, in her own backyard. “I also see my chickens,” she chuckled.

The short walk around the neighborhood, suitable for all ages, will be led by Freedom’s Todd Persche, executive director of the Baraboo Range Preservation Association. The organization is a local land trust that has been working for 29 years in the Baraboo Range, preserving and protecting the qualities and culture of the range through ecologically responsible land use.

Persche has been part of the Baraboo winter bird count for over two decades.

“I don’t really have one favorite species of bird,” Persche confessed. In his yard, he’s seen juncos, cardinals, goldfinches, blue jays, tufted titmice, nuthatches, woodpeckers, and more, “and the occasional cooper’s hawk looking to grab one of the littler birds if they’re not paying attention.”

Participants will be paying attention to bird sights and sounds in the library’s surrounding neighborhood.

“I’ll be keeping a record of the birds so I can submit the final count to the event’s app, eBird,” Johnson said. “It should be an easy walk for all ages and you don’t have to be an expert birder to participate.”

There might be grackles near garages, sparrows on front stoops, and swallows singing above sidewalks. Persche suggests, to have one’s own backyard more bird friendly, to have less lawn and more native trees, bushes, and plants. His former home in Baraboo had a mix of woodland and prairie plantings, along with winter feeders.

“Our species list for the yard and adjacent woodland,” he marveled, “totaled nearly 90 kinds of birds. It was, and still is, awesome.”

That’s a lot of birds. Perhaps that awesome number will be counted this coming weekend in downtown Baraboo. Perhaps, after, people will go back into the library heading toward section 598 to learn more about the birds. The books, flying off the shelves.