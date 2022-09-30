Baraboo's Boys & Girls Club looks back on 20 years with an eye on the future

It's awesome, the Baraboo community. So said Karen DeSanto, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin. She's in the teen area of the Boys & Girls Club of Baraboo/Sauk County, housed inside the Baraboo Civic Center. Nearby, foosball tables await kids coming out of school; other tables await kids to play Dungeons and Dragons or recap last Friday's football game; bean bag chairs dot the floor for kids to flop down upon to read, to journal, to dream of their tomorrows.

"I am excited for our young people," DeSanto said. "They're going to right side up the upside down of our world today."

The world is a challenging one. It's only getting more so. That's why Baraboo is awesome, in DeSanto's eyes. The community cares for the children who live within it. Their participation, from volunteering to donating; supporting to offering help is key in making the local Boys & Girls Clubs succeed. Now, celebrating 20 years in Baraboo, the club and the community are eager for many more years of success.

"The great beauty of my job," DeSanto said, "is to see the positive impact we're making; to watch these kids fly."

The kids have flown for 20 years and the Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin continue to help give them wings. With branches in Baraboo, Reedsburg, Tomah, and, in early 2023, Portage, the organization is excited about celebrating the next 20 years and for what's to come.

The Boys & Girls Club of Baraboo/Sauk County was founded in September 2001, and opened its doors to kids in 2002. There were around 50 kids who participated that first year. Today, there are approximately 400 kids that utilized the Baraboo branch. Overall, the organization serves over 8,000 youth through registered membership and community outreach per year.

Serving kids ages 7 to 18, membership is $24 a year, with a family cap of $72 a year. Darren Hornby, Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin's director of resource management and marketing, said that approximately 40% of the youth served are given scholarships.

"The community cares about caring for these kids," he said of the support.

Fundraising isn't getting any easier, post-COVID, Hornby said. And, for the clubs, the recent financial decisions of the city of Baraboo have not helped. Last week, Baraboo City Council members voted 8-1 to raise the rent of the Boys and Girls Club of Baraboo/Sauk County for its use of the Baraboo Civic Center. The rent has nearly been doubled. The monthly rate will rise from $733 to $1,321. Annually, it will rise from $8,796 to $15,855.

"It's difficult," DeSanto said, "when the mistakes of adults affect our kids."

Hornby is equally concerned. "We don't fundraise to pay rent. We fundraise for the kids, to actively impact their lives."

Hornby noted that the city of Reedsburg offers space for the club for $1. The city of Portage, when that branch opens, will offer space for the club at no charge. Tomah offers percentages off of a handful of services, including WiFi.

"We will have to take a hard look at the budget," DeSanto said. The recent rent increase, "affects everything: programming, staffing, and more." She continued, "We have a great team here. That team will have to see what we currently have, see what we can do now that we have less, and move forward."

What they have now is a space for kids to be kids; kids to learn; kids to grow. Across the hall, the art section is bedecked with drawings. Down the way, a computer lab is abuzz with coding and games of Minecraft. The other room has a STEM area and a basketball hoop. The club is always eager to grow mind and body.

COVID-19 was awful, DeSanto admits, but it offered the organization new opportunities for growth. The club delivered 1,000 meals a week for 15 weeks to local kids and families at the height of the pandemic. It sparked an idea. Why not have the club visit families where they are? Club to Go is a mobile Boys & Girls Club. The new initiative has been a positive one, bringing services to rural families.

Additionally, with 20 years behind them with an eye toward the future, the organization is developing, with the help of local businesses, a workforce development program. "These are our world's changemakers," she said of the children in the Boys & Girls Clubs. "How can we help them run at life?"

Hornby described the workforce program. It will use VR technology offering active participants (starting with club members in their tweens) 32 career opportunities to learn about those fields, potential gain school credits in those fields, and perhaps get internships or jobs in those chosen occupations.

"It's a gateway," Hornby said, "for them to become citizens of the world."

That's what the club wants to provide local youth: a bright future.

"I am honored to work here," DeSanto said, near the bean bag chairs and drawings on the wall. "They're great people," she said of the kids. "They come in here great. We hone their skills so that they know they're great."

With that greatness they upright the world.