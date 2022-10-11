Baraboo's Gordon L Willson Elementary School gets a blue ribbon

It's Fancy Day at Gordon L Willson Elementary School. There are girls stepping off the bus in dresses. There are boys in the hallways wearing neckties. A child is heading off to class in a tuxedo T-shirt. Other children have on spiffy shoes and their hair is done just right.

The staff, too, are fancy. People are in gowns and dresses. There are people in dress shirts and wearing silk. Fancy Day is fancy, a day of pomp and circumstance, but also one of sweetness and care. The day is elevated, but, at the school, every day is elevated. Every day children get an outstanding education surrounded by outstanding teachers and staff.

That fact was recently proved. The school was recently named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the US Secretary of Education, Dr. Miguel Cardona.

Gordon L Willson (GLW) is one of 297 schools nationwide, and only one of eight in the state of Wisconsin, to be selected a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School.

GLW is recognized as an exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing school because it is one of Wisconsin's highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between student subgroups and their grade level peers.

"Of course, the kids," said principal Sarah Brings, celebrating her first year as principal at GLW, after the departure of Erick Blasing. "The kids make you want to come to work every day. They're joy makers." The children's joy is infectious. It motivates Brings to support them any way she can. "The people here, the staff, the families, the community. We all support each other to support every child."

The award goes to everyone involved with the school.

"It's because of everyone," noted long-time kindergarten teacher Liz Gulden. A winner in her own right as the 2019 Wisconsin Elementary Teacher of the Year, she appreciates the teamwork involved in improving the lives of Baraboo's youth. "There are opportunities to grow every day," she said. "Every day teaching is a new adventure."

That adventure includes a trip to Washington, DC. Baraboo School District representatives will travel to the nation's capital on Nov. 3 and 4 to be formally recognized with the other schools across the country at an awards ceremony.

The National Blue Ribbon School Program is part of the US Department of Education. The program was established in 1982, and is supported through ongoing collaboration with the National Association of Elementary School Principals, Association for Middle Level Education, and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

GLW has around 300 students supported by approximately 60 staff members.

"I've lived in Baraboo my whole life," said Gulden, who is a 2000 Baraboo High School graduate. "It was the easiest decision to work here. This is a family."

Principal Brings said, "I love this community." The blue ribbon certificate is on the wall. The official blue ribbon pin is in her hand. "I wanted a caring community," she said of her job, "and I've found it here in this building."

A bell rings. Brings stands, smooths out her dress worn for Fancy Day. She heads out the front doors of the school to welcome in children for another day of learning and celebration at Baraboo's blue ribbon school.