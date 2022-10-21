Baraboo's Grandma Betty is living the sweet life

Cookies don’t bake themselves. Chocolate chip. Sugar. Baraboo’s children like cookies. Cookies make them happy. Snickerdoodles. Oatmeal raisin. Children, like those that attend Baraboo High School, nearly expect cookies now. They get them handed to them when they win football games, or at a parade during Homecoming, or just when they need a little pick-me-up. Life can be hard. It’s made easier with fresh-baked cookies. Peanut butter. Molasses.

It’s up to Grandma Betty to bake them. That would be Betty Krueger, who is more than up for the challenge. Sure, she’s 83 years old, with 84 approaching this October, but that doesn’t keep her away from the sugar and flour; the mixer and the oven, because she wants to share her care of the local youth with those sweet-toothed gems cooling on wire racks in her kitchen.

Sure, she’d had cancer and beaten it, 10 times over. She has surgery again next week, but no matter. She’s strong, not weak. She’s got plenty of life left in her. She’s got plenty to live for and plenty of her love to give.

“At times I think I’m a crazy old lady,” she said, “but I love life.”

It seems a little crazy she’s still at it – helping most any child most any way she can. Again, she’s fought off cancer 10 times. She had to use her fingers, all of them, counting the times she’s beat it, sitting in her living room, her little dog by her side, who is known to eat a cookie or two of its own.

“My dad beat cancer six times. His two sisters had cancer. His brother had cancer. My sister had cancer. It runs in our family,” Krueger said. So does resilience. So does love of family. So does love of community. “Family means a lot to me.”

She was recently at the Baraboo High School Homecoming parade in downtown Baraboo. She had cookies she handed out to the students on the floats. They all cheered her. “Grandma Betty! Grandma Betty!”

A man, standing next to her, asked her, amazed, “How many grandkids do you have?”

Her response: “Through the years? 15,000. Maybe 20,000?”

Krueger, who has lived in Baraboo her whole life, has adored children since she was nearly a child herself. The mother of one, with three biological grandchildren, 12 foster children, and thousands of children she’s adopted in spirit – some of whom are in her will – came to caring for youth during the time of the Vietnam War. It was then that soldiers, including neighbors, went overseas to fight only to come back in caskets. Children were left without parents.

She became involved in orphanages, homeless shelters, schools. She became involved in the lives of neighborhood children, the city’s children, and gave them what she could. “I always wanted a big family,” she said. Thousands of children have since called her Grandma Betty. She has a big family.

She worked the lunchroom at the local middle school for some years. “No kid will go hungry,” Krueger told herself, “as long as Grandma Betty is alive.” Shortbread. White chocolate. Butter pecan.

She set up a Grandma Betty Scholarship Fund for deserving Baraboo High School students in memory of her parents. It’s for students entering the education or medical fields.

“I’m my dad’s little girl,” she said. “And he always said to live each day as if it’s your last and to be kind. Be kind to the less fortunate. It’ll come around. Love always does.”

So does cancer. Her father was one of the first to get a colostomy from UW-Madison. That was in the 1950s. Her CT scan last week showed no cancer in her kidneys and urethra. That’s good news. A surgery she’s having next week will remove lesions from her bladder. She’s praying those aren’t cancerous.

There’s no time to fret about that. There are quilts to make. She’ll donate them to the local hospital. There are birdfeeders to make using old dishes and pottery that have been in the house for decades. The sale of them will go to a worthy cause. There are, of course, cookies to make. Spritz. Icebox. Thumbprint.

“I’ve got time left,” Krueger said with a laugh. “Where did all the years go?!” She said her faith in God, and in herself, along with a healthy dose of humor has kept her going strong. “I don’t care if they remember me,” she said, thinking on her own demise, yarn and knitting needles by her feet; photographs of family and friends framed on the walls throughout her house; the smell of little dogs and fresh-baked cookies perfuming most everything. “I just want to leave a legacy.”

She will. Her spirit’s brighter than any school’s Homecoming parade; sweeter than any cookie one could make. Her spirit’s seen, whether she’s here or in the hereafter, in the smiles of the thousands of children who knew her and called out, “Grandma Betty! We love you!”