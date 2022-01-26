Batteries, tire pressure among vehicle concerns in cold

Arctic air spells, the latest of which included a Thursday morning temperatures near -20 below zero, test vehicles in a multitude of ways.

The winter is always a test for drivers in Wisconsin, as snow and bitter cold temperatures can create hazardous driving conditions as well as cause a litany of issues in vehicles. Tyler Wiedenfeld, a service advisor at Don Larson Chevrolet Buick GMC in Baraboo, said it will be normal for people to have issues with tire pressure and they should look out for battery charge loss due to the advanced technology in modern vehicles.

"Those computer systems always pull a little bit of amperage and voltage, even when they are sitting," Wiedenfeld said. "You can expect a car to go completely dead over the course of two weeks. With it being this cold, I would recommend you start your car once a day to make sure everything stays up in shape."

Don Larson's service department has nitrogen available for tires, which Wiedenfeld said helps combat the effects of cold weather on tire pressures. Wiedenfeld also said that portable battery chargers are a good idea to have, but are not necessarily needed.

In order to avoid long-term issues, Wiedenfeld said for people to be a little extra vigilant during the bitter cold regarding check engine lights and to keep vehicles warm whenever possible. This includes continuing to start the vehicle on a daily basis until the weather warms up as well as storing in a warmer environment if possible.

Don Larson technician Justin Kelley added that making sure fluid levels such as engine oil and coolant are maintained is a key component of surviving the cold weather. He also said that the technological advancement of vehicles has allowed vehicles to be much more suited for harsh weather conditions.

Despite vehicles' modern advancements, there is a reason used vehicles that were driven in strictly warmer climates (such as the Southern United States) are advertised as such.