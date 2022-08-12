'Be Kind' campaign begins after Sauk Prairie teenager takes his own life

It was a sentence in the recent obituary for Sawyer Martin, a student at Sauk Prairie High School who took his own life on July 27, that resonated deeply with Missy Kubly. "People be kind," the obituary read, "because words and actions can hurt."

Kubly, a longtime family friend of the Martin family, was moved by that simple, yet profound statement: Be kind.

"I was moved and inspired to do something more," Kubly, a Prairie du Sac resident, said. "I started reaching out to local businesses in Sauk Prairie to display those words on their signs."

With the help of a handful of friends, the message spread. Soon, 20-plus businesses had "Be Kind" displayed on their signage.

"I could tell that the community wanted to help," Kubly said.

Help, the community has. Community members and businesses throughout the area are reminding people to be kind to one another following the teen's suicide.

Martin, 16, of Merrimac, was born in Sauk City. He was going to be a junior this coming year. He was a member of the basketball, baseball, and trap shooting teams. He liked fishing, hunting, dirt biking, and more.

"Sawyer was an outgoing friendly kid who was always making new friends. Sawyer would look out for the younger kids, making sure they weren't left behind," Kubly said.

With the success of the businesses putting up "Be Kind" signs, Kubly decided to take it further. She created yard signs. Signs are $20 with proceeds going to the newly established Sawyer Martin Scholarship Fund and to local mental health resources.

The demand for the signs has been strong. Kubly originally printed 50 of them. They sold out. She's printed an additional 300 and recently put in an order for 300 more.

"We want the 'Be Kind' message to spread far and wide," Kubly said. "We want it to spark conversations and to remind people that words and actions matter."

"Encourage each other and be there for another," Martin's obituary reads. Kubly will soon have "Be Kind" stickers and T-shirts available. She hopes this push for goodwill will become a theme for area schools this coming year. She hopes it becomes an integral part of the school curriculum for years after. She hopes the community, not just the schools, take note of the message.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people age 15 to 24 in the U.S. Nearly 20% of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide and 9% have made an attempt to take their own lives.

Kubly said, "We have lost three young people to suicide in the district since September 2021. That's three too many. We can't lose another one."

All over Sauk Prairie the words "Be Kind" can now be found. Kubly is eager to see those words form into action throughout the community. At the local restaurant: Be Kind. The bank: Be Kind. The school: Be kind.

"I think that Sawyer is happy to see so much love and support for his family," Kubly said. "I hope he sees this community come together and is proud of us."

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with mental health issues or considering suicide, there are resources available. Calling 988 nationwide will connect you to the Suicide and Crisis Line. Texting HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the United States, anytime, will connect you to the Crisis Text Line. Sauk County maintains a 24-hour Crisis Line at 1-800-533-5692.