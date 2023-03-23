Last summer a Sauk Prairie teenager died by suicide. The community, stunned and tight-knit, rallied. The community turned the tragedy into one of hope. It took two words: Be Kind.

Within days, there were signs in neighborhood yards reading “Be Kind.” Within days, there were signs at local schools, churches, and banks. Be Kind signs were flashed up at local restaurants, auto dealerships, and more.

Sauk Prairie’s community members reminded one another about looking out for, and caring for, one another. The Be Kind message spread.

Baraboo has been a part of the initiative since its inception. Amity Meyer, owner of Baraboo’s Just for Kicks Dance Studio, wants it to grow larger. She wants it to expand and grow deeper. She’s eager to replace negativity with positivity.

“There’s a strong sense of community here,” Meyer said, who was born and raised in Baraboo. “With COVID, we were missing human connection. I’m here to help spread light and joy.”

She recently created Be Kind banners that will appear at every school within the Baraboo School District. She’s looking for community volunteers to support the cause in any capacity, including doing work on social media, helping with signage logistics, and, potentially, help with an annual Be Kind walk that’s formulating in her mind.

All proceeds from the Be Kind efforts go directly back into the community. Meyer said, “We want anyone to get involved in any way possible.”

The community is responding and becoming involved.

“The initiative is about bringing the entire community of Baraboo together under one idea and one mission: to be kind to each and everyone you interact with,” said Seth Meise, a business banking officer at Baraboo’s Community First Bank. Meise is collaborating with Meyer in expanding the initiative’s reach.

Meise believes that many people, young and old, are struggling in different way. He wants to be a force of positivity and inspiration to help others. He said, “It only takes one positive message to help someone through a tough time.”

Claudia Bavlnka agrees. She, too, is helping Meyer spread the message as a Sunday school teacher and member of the Christian Education Committee at Baraboo’s First Congregational United Church of Christ.

“In Christian education,” Bavlinka said, “we strive to learn and support programs and people who are doing good things for the community. Specifically, we are keenly aware how people are hurting in so many ways since the pandemic.”

Bavlnka, a former educator and, currently a mental health therapist, wanted to do what she could do, and what the church could do, to help heal the community.

“The Be Kind initiative is lined up with our church’s mission,” she said. "The church touts being an open and affirming congregation of believers, non-believers, and questioning believers. Bavlnka said, “So many people are doing God’s work in our community. We want to help connect, share, and grow that.”

Though the impetus of the campaign was focused on anti-bullying and making note of the mental health needs of area youth, the message has grown.

“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about,” Meise reminds us. “Be kind. Always.”

Meyer will continue to ramp up the Be Kind campaign in Baraboo to bring care to all who call Baraboo home. “The sky’s the limit,” she said, with kindness.