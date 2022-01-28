Beaver Dam nearly blows 17-point halftime lead vs Stoughton but ultimately snaps 6-game losing streak

A lot went wrong in the second half for the Beaver Dam boys basketball team Friday night on the road against Stoughton.

Defense did not.

More importantly, the scoreboard did not.

For the first time since Dec. 16, the Golden Beavers left the gym with the taste of victory, eking out a 51-49, Badger East Conference win over the Vikings.

“Skid’s over,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Ladron said of ending a six-game losing streak. “We tried to make it not over,” he added with a chuckle.

Joking aside, this win was a testament to the Golden Beavers’ resilience and unwillingness to fold despite so much going wrong for them over the last six weeks.

Case in point: They led 24-3 after the first 11½ minutes Friday and 38-21 at halftime, yet there they were in the final minutes clinging to a narrow advantage, 45-43 with 2 minutes to go and flirting with defeat from there.

But they clamped down and made sure that no matter how hard it was to score, they didn’t let the Vikings score with ease, either.

Beaver Dam (8-7, 5-3 Badger East) was 8-of-13 from 3-point range before halftime but 0-of-9 after the break.

Fortunately for the Golden Beavers, the Vikings (7-8, 3-5) couldn’t capitalize.

“We were really good defensively all night,” Ladron said.

Beaver Dam trailed 40-16 at halftime vs. Madison Edgewood last Saturday at the Badger Challenge before rallying to get within 48-40 in the second half before fading.

The opposite was the case Friday, and despite being the one to blow the big lead this time around, Beaver Dam was able to slam the door shut on the Vikings.

Ladron did admit that the losing streak, coupled with the second half-shooting woes, started to snowball on the players as the final horn inched closer and closer, though.

But it never turned into an avalanche.

“We started to feel a little bit of pressure in the second half,” Ladron said. “I’m really proud of the guys for pushing through that. Hopefully we got that (losing stretch) over with and we can start to get on a roll.”

Ty Bunkoske led Beaver Dam with 17 points, Brady Helbing had 13 but it was Alex Soto who was the real linchpin, putting up a season-high 14 while also grabbing five rebounds.

Defensive wizard Evan Sharkey also had a nice night, not scoring but contributing four rebounds and four assists.

A big key to success was a simple one, as it turns out.

“Tonight in pregame we talked about just staying loose, having fun and just getting after it,” Ladron said. “We didn’t talk about winning or losing — we just wanted to get after it.”

It worked. Beaver Dam, which despite what Ladron called a “crazy stat” of averaging 11 more shots per game than its opponent over the six games before Friday still was winless in that stretch, is finally back on the right side of the ledger.

Ladron said a team meeting on Monday for the players to get some things off their chests and clear the air was helpful in turning the page.

So, too, was a “great week of practice” despite being grounded on Wednesday because frigid weather called off school.

“Now that we maybe got that monkey off our back,” Ladron said, “we can hopefully move forward.

“It’s certainly a big win for our program.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

