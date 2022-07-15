 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bicyclist dies in Merrimac crash

  • 0
Police tape istock, generic file photo

A bicyclist died Thursday after colliding with a driver just before noon along State Highway 78 in Merrimac, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

According to information released by Meister, a bicyclist was riding east on Hwy 78 near Goette Road when the person lost control of the bike and veered into the westbound lane. A vehicle driving west struck the bicycle.

The bicyclist had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County coroner. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of those involved until family can be notified. The crash remains under investigation.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News