Bicyclist dies in Merrimac crash

A bicyclist died Thursday after colliding with a driver just before noon along State Highway 78 in Merrimac, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

According to information released by Meister, a bicyclist was riding east on Hwy 78 near Goette Road when the person lost control of the bike and veered into the westbound lane. A vehicle driving west struck the bicycle.

The bicyclist had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County coroner. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of those involved until family can be notified. The crash remains under investigation.