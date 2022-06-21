Bicyclist dies in Sauk County hit-and-run

Sauk County authorities are asking for help in finding a driver who Sheriff Chip Meister said struck and killed a bicyclist Monday night in the town of Troy.

The name of the bicyclist is being withheld pending notification of family members.

According to information released by the sheriff’s office, a caller reported that a bicyclist had left home around 7:30 p.m. but had still not returned by 10:30 p.m. A deputy met with the caller and deduced where the bicyclist would have likely been riding.

The deputy found the bike and its operator on County Highway B, east of the Cassel Road intersection. The bicyclist had severe injuries and despite lifesaving measures, died at the scene.

Investigators determined the bicyclist was riding west on the highway when struck by the driver of a vehicle heading the same direction some time between 8 and 9:30 p.m. The bike was “severely damaged” and came to rest on the north side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle drove away and did not report the collision. Evidence was found at the scene and detectives are reviewing video from the area in the ongoing investigation.

There should be fresh damage to the front passenger side, specifically the headlight and front bumper, of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, Meister said.

He asked that anyone who lives in the area or was driving the highway around that time contact the sheriff’s office, 608-355-4495 with any information. Callers can also contact Sauk County Crime Stoppers, 1-888-TIP-SAUK, or submit anonymous tips through the sheriff’s office website.

