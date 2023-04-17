It's a long way from the library in Portage, Wisconsin and the British Library in London, England. It's some distance from Portage's St. Mary Catholic School and London's Westminster Abbey. It's about 3,937 miles from Portage's historic canal and London's historic River Thames.

But, then again, it's not far at all.

For someone with a dream, a goal, some determination, and hard work, the distance between small town Portage and big city London can reside inside —both places inspiring and propelling one to better days; days in which dreams are fulfilling and fulfilled.

Such is the case with Elizabeth Eulberg. She grew up in Portage and is now the bestselling author of middle grade and young adult novels. She resides in London.

"There are many moments in life that no matter what you want to do — writer, athlete, veterinarian, teacher — where you're going to want to give up. Where someone is going to ask you to do more work because you can do better," Eulberg said. "And the thing you have to do is not give up, dig your heels in, and not be afraid to put in the work. If you do, you'll achieve your goal."

Eulberg's goal to be a full-time writer has been achieved. And, she keeps achieving. She just finished a third 'Scared Silly' book. She's working on a rom-com for adult readers. She's working on a screenplay, too. All this, with a robust resume that includes nine young-adult novels and a bevy of middle grade books, including a Sherlock Holmes-inspired collection of "The Great Shelby Holmes" books, about a precocious 9-year-old sixth-grader.

Eulberg was a kid herself, once. Not that long ago, actually, in the town of Portage. Many residents might know her by her last name: Eulberg. There was the long-standing brewery back in the day. There was her father who owned, appropriately named, Eulberg's, a clothing store in town that was in the family since 1929. There was her mother who taught for a time and was, for a time, the librarian at Portage High School. There were, also, her three older siblings; she, being the youngest of four.

"The challenge for me," Eulberg said, "was that it was hard to get my own identity. I always got, 'You're Dave's kid" and my teachers associated me with my older siblings. I think that's why I focused on music so much as a kid. It made me stand out in a good way."

Growing up, music was Eulberg's passion. She played piano, clarinet, drums. She played in the orchestra, in pep band, in jazz band, and more.

This isn't to say she didn't love growing up in Portage, as she tried to find herself there. "I loved Portage," she said. "There's a sense of pride I have in growing up there." She reminisces about walking to school at St. Mary Catholic School. She reminisces about summers — riding her bike with her best friend, Tara. She reminisces about the public library's summer programs, theatre, parks and rec opportunities, and more.

She loved growing up in Portage so much that it was the basis for one of her books. "The Best Worst Summer" is about four children, two summers, and one box of secrets.

Though she had dyslexia and auditory processing issues growing up, the secret into books, literature, reading, and writing didn't fully unlock until she began attending Portage High School. She remembers that her high school English teacher, Mr. Bradley, encouraged her; suggested to her that she be in Honor's English. Eulberg said, "Mr. Bradley had confidence in me and boosted my own."

Mr. Tentis, her music teacher, also played a pivotal role in growing up.

"The music room was a safe space and he was always there for you," she recalled.

"I'd be remiss not to mention my high school librarian," Eulberg said. The librarian helped her figure out what she could do after high school. She learned about public relations. She left for New York City to work in the publishing industry. "I should mention," Eulberg said with a wink, "that the librarian was my mother and please note that she didn't play favorites."

Yes, young Elizabeth would get a stern hush if she talked in the library.

Now, Portage libraries can house Elizabeth Eulberg's own books, as she pens others not far from the British Library, Westminster Abbey, and the River Thames, in her own house, Wisconsin in her heart.