Big Top Parade travels through Baraboo streets for first time since 2019

Circus-themed events and parades are deeply rooted in Baraboo's history, and a major parade made its welcomed return on Saturday.

The Big Top Parade was back for the first time since 2019 after a three-year, COVID-19-induced hiatus. Various circus-related acts marched through the downtown area of "Circus City", along with marching bands from Baraboo and other county high schools, the Baraboo High School football team, and other businesses and outlets.

"It's great to see people downtown," said Baraboo mayor Rob Nelson, who dressed in a pirate-like clown costume while riding on the back seat of a two-seat bicycle during the parade. "It's great to see all the creativity and energy back in the center of town. Lots of smiling faces, lots of little kids enjoying themselves today. All in all, a terrific event."

The 2022 installment was themed for pirates. Many participants were dressed in pirate costumes and a few vehicles traveled with pirate paraphernalia, including one with a Pittsburgh Pirates flag depicting the Major League Baseball team's logo from the 2000s.

Circus World Museum is using the pirate theme for its performances this year. Dave SaLoutos, the ringmaster at the museum, was the grand marshal of the parade, with 2022 being his final year with the circus.

Nelson added that the forecasted rain could have limited attendance in a minor way, but said that the weather turned out well for the time of the parade. Rain was on and off during the parade, but was never more than a drizzle, with temperatures in the high 60s.

“We could not be happier to bring back the parade,” said Nanci Caflisch, co-chair of the Big Top Parade and Circus Celebration organizing committee, in a Baraboo Chamber of Commerce release.

Circus wagons featuring numerous American flags as well as circus performers that included snake holders and ring demonstrators were widespread throughout the parade. Alongside them were clown and pirate-dressed participants who interacted with families in the sidewalk crowds.

A few circus elephants stomped through the parade, and many of the circus wagons were guided by groups of horses. The memorabilia decorating the wagons and other vehicles depicted the city's deep circus history and the families involved.

"It's fun to see everyone back out enjoying themselves," said Baraboo resident Patrick Felton. "Good to see the elephants and everything. It was a fun parade."

The Baraboo Children's Museum, Madison Area Technical College, Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells, and Skillet Creek Campground built customized floats for the parade.

"It was great," said Chris Gieck, who owns Skillet Creek Campground with his wife, LeaAnn. "We definitely missed it the past couple years. They had an event last year, but it wasn't quite the same. It was fun to participate in it this year."

Kory Cummings, a volunteer performer with Baraboo Theater Guild, participated in his first Big Top Parade and lauded the crowd and the atmosphere.

For 2021, the Baraboo Chamber of Commerce presented the Circus Celebration weekend, but did not hold the parade.

Sauk County Board Chairperson and Lake Delton village administrator Tim McCumber, West Baraboo village president Mike Arndt, and School District of Baraboo Superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs were also in the parade, riding in classic cars.

Marching bands from Baraboo, Sauk Prairie, and Reedsburg high schools all performed in the parade. Other musicians were involved as well from different circus acts. Military veterans also took part in the parade, traveling near the front.

The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Library also had a demonstration in the parade, with participants pulling small wagons with pirate decorations and, in some cases, the participants' children.

Other local businesses had a presence as well, including Festival Foods, which had a large shopping cart traveling with clown performers.