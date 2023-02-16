The explosion was earth shattering. It shook the world. It rattled the gates of heaven itself, and 278 Confederate soldiers, all from South Carolina, died instantly. On the morning of July 30, 1864, during the Siege of Petersburg, Union soldiers detonated a massive mine under Confederate lines. The blast created a massive shower of earth, and guns, and men. The crater it formed is still visible today.

Lieutenant Salon Pierce, from Friendship, Wisconsin, was there. He reported that “clods of earth weighing near a ton, and cannon, and human forms, and gun-carriages, and small arms, were all distinctly seen shooting upward in that fountain of horror.”

The horror had only just begun.

After the dust settled, and the smoke cleared, Union generals sent thousands of soldiers into the breach. Among, as Lieutenant Pierce wrote, the “bodies of dead rebels crushed and mangled out of all resemblance of humanity…a very hell of horror and torture,” the Union soldiers charged in. Soldiers from Wisconsin rushed in.

Soldiers, like those from Madison and Portage. Soldiers, like Menominee Indians. Soldiers like Aaron Roberts, a member of Company F of the 29th United States Colored Infantry. The Black man is now buried under a white marker at Baraboo’s Walnut Hill Cemetery.

The Union charge was a bungled miscalculation. In the crater the Union soldiers struggled ahead as Confederate reinforcements surrounded the crater with guns drawn. They commenced firing. Major Robert Eden, from Oshkosh, was there. He wrote, “The whole place soon became a perfect slaughter house.”

The 29th US Colored Infantry entered the crater with 450 men. Only 128 came out. Aaron Roberts was one of the men who came out, miraculously unscathed. In total, Confederates had 1,491 casualties and losses. The Union had more than double that: 3,798 casualties and losses.

Roberts soldiered on. He was at the Battle of Weldon Railroad; the Battle of Poplar Grove Church. He was at the Battle of Boydton Plank Road and the Battle of Five Forks. He marched singing “John Brown’s Body.” Aaron Roberts participated in the Appomattox Campaign.

The man buried on a hill in Baraboo may well have been at the courthouse where General Robert E. Lee surrendered to General Ulysses S. Grant, ending the Civil War.

Roberts wasn’t done with serving his country. Grant sent the regiment to Texas. Roberts was stationed in Galveston in June of 1865. He was there, the man buried on a hill in Baraboo, when General Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3, freeing all the enslaved in Texas. That event is celebrated annually. It’s called Juneteenth.

Aaron Roberts, the Black man who lived in Baraboo after the war until his death on November 25, 1923, took part in some of the most brutal fighting of the Civil War. He was witness to its dramatic conclusion in Appomattox. He was present at a momentous occasion in U.S. history in Galveston. “The people are informed,” General Order No. 3 read, “that in accordance with the Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

He was born in Orange County, Indiana, in 1848, the firstborn child of two free people of color. The family grew to 11 children, and sometime in the 1850s, moved to the wilds of Wisconsin in Vernon County.

The boy was 12 years old when the Civil War broke out. When he was 15 he enlisted, claiming he was 18 years old. He joined Company F of the 29th Colored Infantry Regiment, enlisting in Madison in the spring of 1864.

He fought the duration of the war with valor. Mustered out in 1865 he returned to Vernon County. He married Martha Stewart in 1866 and started a family. His wife would die in 1886. He would marry again, two years later, to Rachel Bostwick.

Roberts became a successful businessman. He worked in the lumber trade for a number of years. He opened a factory producing staves for barrels for a number of years. The Civil War veteran spent a number of years in Oshkosh before finally settling in Baraboo.

His second wife died. He married a third time. He lived in a house on Mound Street the last years of his life, passing away in 1923. The Baraboo News Republic ran his obituary in the December 4, 1923 edition. It read, in part, “Mr. Roberts became a Christian when a young man and lived a faithful consistent life and died in the faith.”

The article continued with the family noting, “We wish to express our sincere thanks to the kind neighbors and friends who assisted us at the time of the death of our husband and father.”

The Baraboo News Republic today, nearly 100 years later, during Black History Month, wishes to express our thanks to the life of one Aaron Roberts.

An American flag ripples softly in the wind by his gravestone; his life not forgotten. A life now reminiscent as it was when he passed, one of friends and kind neighbors.