Bluffview man faces charges for standoff with police, disorderly conduct, criminal property damage

A man who engaged in a standoff with local law enforcement for roughly six hours a week ago after being sought on an arrest warrant appeared Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Bruce M. Johnson, 22, of North Freedom, faces charges in three cases, one related to the standoff in which he told officers he had weapons and wanted to kill them while under the influence of methamphetamine.

During his appearance, Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set three bonds for Johnson; $1,000 cash in a case in which he allegedly destroyed property at a Baraboo motell, $1,000 cash over a domestic dispute and $100,000 in cash over the standoff-related charges.

Johnson faces more than 55 years in prison and fines up to $140,000 for felony charges of threats against law enforcement, discharging a bodily fluid at a public safety worker, failing to comply with officers taking him into custody, making terrorist threats, bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies were informed that Johnson was making violent threats against someone. When they found out his location, they responded because he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Upon arriving at the residence in the town of Sumpter, in the census designated area of Bluffview, officers knocked on the door but were greeted with resistance by Johnson, who refused to come outside and then threatened to shoot officers with multiple weapons he had in the home.

In talking to a member of the Critical Incident Negotiations team, Johnson said he didn’t like cops because they had killed his friend by causing his vehicle to crash and that no one would care if he died while taking out police officers at the same time.

When he continued to refuse, pointing what officers identified as a firearm being waved by Johnson out of a window while he continued to tell police to go away. He said he had been awake for days and that through taking meth, he could stay awake for weeks.

Law enforcement deployed non-lethal CS gas grenades into the home and waited 45 minutes before trying to enter, though they found the door barricaded. Once they rammed through, they found Johnson under a mattress and he passively resisted, resulting in the officers dragging him outside.

The only weapon they found in his possession was a CO2 air rifle painted black.

Johnson was taken to a local emergency room for medical treatment where he resisted care until he was sedated, spitting on officers who attempted to hold him down.

In another case, officers responded to a home Jan. 14 in the town of Sumpter after a woman reported that Johnson had shoved her during an argument when she stepped in to keep him from pushing another woman. Johnson was charged with two counts of felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

In a third case, Johnson was charged with felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Baraboo Police Department were called to the Thunderbird Motor Inn, 1013 Eighth St., after two women reported that Johnson became angry at being locked out of a room and kicked it down. When they said they were calling the police, Johnson ran. Police spoke to him on the phone about returning due to the potential criminal charges and he responded that they could “come find him.”

He is scheduled to return to court March 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

