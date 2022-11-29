Bomb threat causes evacuations of two Baraboo schools

This morning, at approximately 9 a.m., a bomb threat was phoned in to both Baraboo High School and Baraboo's Jack Young Middle School. According to a press release by Yvonne Updike, Director of Business Services for the Baraboo School District, students and staff from both schools were immediately evacuated.

The investigation is currently ongoing at this time, noted Baraboo Police Department Lieutenant Ryan La Broscian. The police department advises parents to monitor their email and text messages from any updates from the Baraboo School District.

Both schools are currently being searched.

Liz Crammond, Baraboo School District's Director of Communication noted that reunification protocols are in place. For those reuniting with students, she advises bringing photo identification.