Riggs has some big news to impart: it’s a little plush toy with a big heart.

Riggs is the Baraboo Police Department’s sole K-9 dog. The news is that the Baraboo Police Department has new plushies available of Riggs for purchase. The little stuffed animals are available for a $20 donation. The money raised will go directly back to the Baraboo Police Department’s K-9 fund. The Baraboo Police Department’s K-9 program is entirely funded by donations from the community.

“The Baraboo Police Department partnered with Hero Industries to make the plushy for Riggs,” said Ryan La Broscian, a captain with the Baraboo Police Department. “They have made some for the Sauk County K-9 program and many other police K-9 programs.” Hero Industries, based in Corona, California,

also creates teddy bears, coins, badges, and more.

The Baraboo Police Department ordered 250 Riggs plush toys. They will be available at the police department during business hours until they sell out.

“We will place another order if demand is high,” La Broscian said.

Demand might be high for a Riggs plushy. Riggs is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois. He’s served with the Baraboo Police Department for one year. Prior to that he grew up and was trained to be a police dog in North Carolina.

Riggs works with Baraboo police officer Derek Burch.

“Riggs is a dual-purpose, full patrol dog,” Burch said. “He is trained in narcotics detection, tracking missing individuals, as well as locating and apprehending suspects of dangerous crimes.”

Some of Burch’s favorite memories of their work together is Riggs’ ability to detect illegal narcotics.

“There were three vehicles in a row,” Burch noted, “that he indicated on and in all three of them, narcotics and/or paraphernalia were located.”

For good narcotics work, Riggs is rewarded with a canvas tote bag. Riggs really likes canvas tote bags. For tracking, Riggs enjoys a plastic pipe or a KONG toy. “Sounds silly,” Burch said, “but he does go crazy over a simple plastic pipe.”

Riggs’ job responsibilities are varied. He assists patrol officers and the Sauk County Drug Task Force on narcotics searches during traffic stops or search warrants.

Riggs can also track a missing child or elderly person without apprehending them.

Additionally, Riggs can be sent on an area search for potentially dangerous criminals and can apprehend the subject.

Further, Riggs is trained in searches of buildings.

“If there’s, say, a burglary in progress, Riggs can be sent into the building, on or off leash, to attempt to locate the perpetrator without having us send in officers into the unknown,” Burch said.

Some heroes have four legs. Some heroes are commemorated with plushies. Riggs now has both.