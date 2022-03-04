BREAKING: Driver dies in single vehicle crash

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a release Friday that alcohol was a cause in an early morning crash that resulted in the death of the driver.

A person reported around 6:15 a.m. Friday, that there was a single vehicle crash along County Highway GG, east of County Highway G, in the town of Bear Creek.

First responders found the crashed 2006 Chevrolet Impala in the tree line on the south side of the road. An unresponsive man was lying outside the vehicle.

Medical personnel treated the 51-year-old from Hill Point at the scene of the accident before he was taken to UW Hospital in Madison via MedFlight. According to information released by the sheriff’s office, the man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family members, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Investigation into the accident initially shows the man was driving east along County GG. As he passed the entrance to White Mound County Park, he lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch on the south side of the road, striking “several trees.” The car had heavy front end damage as a result and came to a rest within the trees.

Investigators also found that the man was likely not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and that alcohol is a factor in the reason for the crash.

