BREAKING: One dead in Spring Green crash

A two vehicle crash Tuesday ended with one driver dead and another treated for minor injuries.

According to information released by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, an SUV and a semi truck collided just before 8 a.m. while driving on U.S. Highway 14 east of County Line Road in Spring Green.

Responders found the 2020 Toyota RAV4 and 2017 Freightliner in the ditch. Part of the eastbound lane of traffic was blocked.

Initial investigation showed the semi was driving west while the driver of the SUV was headed east when the Freightliner driver crossed the center line and hit the RAV4.

The driver of the SUV sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The Freightliner driver had “suspected minor injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Meister said.

The highway was closed for about four hours while law enforcement investigated the crash. Both vehicles had “extensive damage.” Meister said the names of the people involved in the collision are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Officers with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol continue to investigate the crash, and Meister said anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it should call the office at 608-355-4495.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

