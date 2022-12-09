Bringing joy to neighbors by ringing bells

The army is recruiting — the army being the Salvation Army.

They're looking for volunteers this holiday season to be part of their annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Baraboo is eager to ring in the new year by ringing bells for those in need. The Salvation Army is asking for volunteer bell ringers straight away. There are a lack of bell ringers this year, due, in part, to the long slog of the COVID pandemic, and local Michael Plautz is hoping residents will come out and support.

"We are in need of bell ringers to help raise money for our local citizens for the Christmas season and beyond," he said. "Eighty percent of the money raised stays in Sauk County."

The funds received provide food, housing, vouchers for utilities, rent assistance, toys for children at Christmas, and other needs.

The organization is ringing throughout the community through Dec. 23. All the ringing locations are indoors and out of the cold weather. The red kettle locations are at Walmart, Farm and Fleet, Festival Foods, and Pierce's Express in Baraboo; and Mauer's Market in Wisconsin Dells.

The hours for ringing are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shifts are typically two hours, but if one can only commit to one hour, that would suffice. As of this writing, there were 600 time slots available in total at the five locations.

"Last year we raised $25,404," Plautz said. "We are hoping to do better this year."

Individuals interested in volunteering can call Plautz at 608-355-7578 or by visiting www.registertoring.com.

The Red Kettle Campaign began in San Francisco in 1891. It was then that Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee, distraught over seeing the city's destitute go hungry, resolved to provide a Christmas meal for the needy.

To provide that meal, however, he needed funds. He placed a kettle at the Oakland Ferry Landing with a simple sign. The kettle was soon full of money.

Nationally, the Salvation Army assists more than 4.5 million people during the holiday season. Throughout the year, the organization serves more than 25 million.

There are needy people in Sauk County. "We use the funds to assist Sauk County residents," Plautz said, "with emergency lodging, evictions, gas and electricity shut offs, medical issues, emergency transportation issues, and more."

To help those in need, the Salvation Army needs your help. Plautz said, "Bring your brightest smile. You never know who may need your help and prayers while manning the kettle."

And the bell rings and rings again.