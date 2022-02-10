 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broadway in Wisconsin Dells to close for eight hours Saturday

The section of Broadway from Lynn Street to Water Street in Baraboo will be closed for northbound traffic from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a social media statement from the Baraboo Police Department.

Temporary northbound closure of this corridor is necessary so the city's Public Works Crew can re-install the bridge railing on the west side of the Broadway Bridge.

During the closure, northbound traffic on Broadway will be re-routed east on Lynn Street, north on Walnut Street and west on Water Street in order to reconnect with Broadway.

