Broadway in Wisconsin Dells to close for eight hours Saturday

The section of Broadway from Lynn Street to Water Street in Baraboo will be closed for northbound traffic from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a social media statement from the Baraboo Police Department.

Temporary northbound closure of this corridor is necessary so the city's Public Works Crew can re-install the bridge railing on the west side of the Broadway Bridge.

During the closure, northbound traffic on Broadway will be re-routed east on Lynn Street, north on Walnut Street and west on Water Street in order to reconnect with Broadway.