Chamber celebrates Baraboo with annual dinner

Raegen Trimmer knows something about home.

She served as president of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors in 2022, for one thing. For another, she sells homes. She’s a real estate agent for RE/MAX Grand. Trimmer calls the Baraboo area home and she wants others to call Baraboo home, too.

“I think we really have a special place to live and operate businesses,” Trimmer said, with only days left in her tenure as board president. “I love how the Baraboo community helps each other out,” she said. “You always see people willing to volunteer their time and effort for the greater good and success of others.”

That goodness and those successes will be celebrated during the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner and awards ceremony. It takes place on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Baraboo Arts Center.

Trimmer said, “The BACC annual dinner is always a great event and a way for our members to come together and celebrate what a great year our businesses and our community have had together.”

Trimmer also knows a thing or two about these annual BACC dinners. Both her parents have served as board presidents. Her father, Don Trimmer, served as president in 2010 and 2011 when he worked at Accelerated Genetics. Her mother, Nanci Caflisch, served as president in 2018, working as broker and and owner of RE/MAX Grand.

The 2023 BACC board president is Christian Herrild, from Teel Plastics. Trimmer said of Herrild, “Our board will be in great hands under his leadership.”

Under Trimmer’s tenure, she was proud of the 2022 return of Baraboo’s Big Top Parade. The 2023 parade will take place on June 24. She also thought highly of the inaugural Baraboo Oktoberfest that took place at Circus World. “It was a huge success and I cannot wait to see what that event looks like in years to come,” she said.

The annual dinner taking place on Thursday will have a presentation of several awards.

“Our community,” Trimmer said, “is one of great collaboration and innovation, both of which are exemplified through the chamber and its members.”

Nominees for the Tourism Award include Baraboo Young Professionals, Fox Hill RV Resort, Shelley Mordini, of Baraboo Tours, and Sauk County.

Business of the Year nominees are Balanced Rock Winery, Community First Bank, DEZ Tactical Arms, Pulse Fitness and Training, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo, and Teel Plastics.

Rising Star nominees include Tennille O’Leary, of Pulse Fitness and Training; Bonnie Palm and Deb Turner, of Sauk County Giving Tree; Ashley Schreiber, of RE/MAX Grand; and Seth Taft, of Downtown Baraboo.

Community Service Award nominees are Bar Buddies Boo, Community First Bank, Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, and Hope House of South Central Wisconsin.

Trimmer said, “The theme of this year’s event is ‘We are stronger together.’ 2023 is going to be another year of strong growth and exciting new things to come.”

The old adage is “Home is where the heart is.” For Trimmer, and Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce members, the heart beats strong.