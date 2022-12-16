 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago man faces allegations of sexual assault at Wisconsin Dells resort

A Chicago man was recently charged in Sauk County Circuit Court for sexual assault while staying at the Polynesian Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

Jacek Wroblewski, 59, faces charges of second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and third-degree sexual assault, which carry maximum imprisonment of 30 years and up to 20 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

The assault happened in September, when Wroblewski and another person, both originally from Poland, spent time fishing throughout the day. The alleged victim said they were also drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, which Wroblewski provided.

They shared a room at the resort and went to sleep. Wroblewski’s guest woke up to him groping their body. He then allegedly sexually assaulted this person, who said he fell asleep afterward. When they woke, Wroblewski attempted to convince the alleged victim not to say anything about the assault while driving to Chicago.

A worker at the resort confirmed the pair had stayed there that night.

Police spoke to a family member of the alleged victim, who said Wroblewski had sent messages expressing regret for committing the assault. A rough translation, according to the criminal complaint, showed that Wroblewski referred to himself as “an old idiot” who felt “terrible” and “failed all of you.”

Wroblewski largely blamed the intoxicants for his behavior, noting that either he, or both he and the victim, didn’t “know what we were doing.”

“I’ll live with it the rest of my life,” he allegedly wrote. “I don’t expect forgiveness.”

Wroblewski is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court Wednesday.

