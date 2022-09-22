 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Child dies in Columbia County crash

A child was killed Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in the town of Marcellon, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Todd Horn released information about the crash Thursday that killed the 4-year-old, who had been riding on a farm wagon just after 5 p.m. along Haynes Road. The child jumped down from the wagon and onto the road before being hit by a passing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was a 47-year-old woman from Pardeeville. She was cooperative with crash scene investigators, Horn said.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures after arriving, which Horn said were “exhaustive measures,” but they could not revive the child.

The name of the driver was not released. The child’s name “will not be released,” Horn said. The collision remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

