Chimney swifts are swiftly dwindling in numbers though locals are eager to conserve them

It was an appropriate place to watch the birds come home to roost. It was at the Homecoming Restaurant in Spring Green this past weekend where the migrating chimney swifts descended at dusk to the delight of area birders.

Some two dozen-plus bird watchers did a bit of nesting on their own, lawn chairs set out, binoculars at the ready, a flight of discussion betwixt them about the birds and their migratory habits as night fell.

A handful of birds flew into the restaurant's chimney to cheers and applause. One of the owners of the restaurant, Kyle Beach, came out to talk about the swifts. He had been seeing upward of 150 birds on a regular basis. He said to the crowd he'd keep an eye out and let birders know if more come in the days ahead.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help to count and track declining chimney swifts in Wisconsin. Chimney swift counts help identify critical roosting sites, like Beach's Spring Green restaurant, for the species.

"I think an increased awareness of these amazing birds will inspire people to look for ways to help," said Barbara Duerksen, a Richland county native who is a member of the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group.

The informal organization of Wisconsinites strives to inform people about the swifts' ecological, economic, and aesthetic value in order to inspire the appreciation and conservation of the species.

"One thing I've learned about myself," Duersen said, "is that I really like chimney swifts and will go off into the evening to a nearby small town to look for roost sites." She's been counting swifts on and off for 20 years. "I have noticed a decline in swift numbers," she said.

According to the latest North American Breeding Bird Survey from the USGS Patuxent Wildlife Research Center, the chimney swift population has declined by 72% in the past 50 years. Reasons are varied. Mostly, it's a loss of roosting sites. Older brick chimneys are being capped or torn down.

Chimney swifts measure about 5 inches long with a wingspan of 1 foot. They migrate through Wisconsin from roughly mid-August through October. Their range is the eastern half of the United States and southern Canada. They winter in South America.

"I was hooked!" announced Mary Zenker, a Portage resident, upon seeing her first swifts enter a chimney in Sauk City some years back. "I am sure many people wondered about the crazy lady in her lawn chair in a municipal parking lot!"

She's since gone on to create a Facebook group, Birds of Sauk Prairie, and has gone on to watch swifts every chance she can.

Her birding highlights include a year at Cherokee Middle School in Madison where 10,000 swifts entered a chimney. "The sky was black with birds circling as far as the eye could see," Zenker said.

Another was at Madison's Georgia O'Keeffe Middle School, another frequent chimney swift roosting location. "Suddenly, a line of swifts came out of nowhere and zipped into the chimney like a line of bullets in a cartoon!"

Instead of watching cartoons, Duerksen, Zenker, and others are watching area rooftops and the skies above them for the swifts, protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

"They're fascinating," Zenker said.

Perhaps one night soon she'll be sitting in a small town's municipal parking lot as Duerksen drives up, both eager to watch numbers of the birds dart and wheel in the skies. It's something to count on.

For more information about chimney swifts or how you can host a Swift Night Out of your own, visit Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group.