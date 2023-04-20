Lucky Malatsi feels lucky. He gets to do what he loves in front of others and they, in turn, loves what he does.

He does a lot, like, for instance, the wheel of death. Like being an acrobat. Like doing great feats of tumbling. Like standing amidst the only performing buffalo act in the world. Like making children laugh. Like making parents “Ooh” and “Ahh” over daring do. Like cooing a plethora of performing house cats. Like being the ringmaster of a three-ring circus.

The circus is coming to town. The Carden International Circus will be at the Dodge County Fairgrounds for one performance only on Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 for adults. Children 12 and under are $10.

The circus brings talent from across the globe, including performers from Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and beyond.

One of those circus talents is Lucky Malatsi, a 33-year-old South African who has been performing since before he can remember at the age of 2.

“I did everything,” Malatsi said of his traveling circus ways as a child. “My uncle took me on the road with him early on and showed me everything. He taught me everything. That this is an art. I want to carry that,” he said, “this art, as far as I can.”

That includes the farthest reaches of the world, like in Beaver Dam.

“No matter if it’s in front of one, ten, a hundred, a thousand people,” he said of being in the lights of circus glitz, “it feels incredible.”

The Carden International Circus is based in Springfield, Missouri, and has traveled far and wide for over 60 years, providing communities the opportunity to see a live circus, rarer and rarer these days.

The event will include horsemanship from Cossack riders, aerial dancers, foot jugglers, contortionists, and the Carden herd of Asian elephants, as well as other animals, like the aforementioned buffalo and cats.

It’s becoming rarer and rarer, as well, for contemporary circuses to have live animal acts. Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus recently rebranded and is going on a national tour without animal acts. Organizations, like PETA, continue to be watchdogs for abuse. Baraboo’s Circus World is retiring their two elephants after their coming 2023 season.

Carden International Circus, it states on their website, works “closely with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure the highest standards of animal care are provided and attained.”

Lucky cares. Lucky cares about the animals, his circus friends, the audiences who attend the circus.

“Once performing spoke to me,” the ringmaster said, “it showed me that this is where I belong; this is where I was meant to be.”

That’s center stage, spotlight on, audiences at the edges of their seats, the tent alive with wonder, with excitement, with imagination, with laughter, with joy.

Beaver Dam is a long way from Malatsi’s early days, busking, or street performing,on the dusty street corners of Johannesburg, performing with Prince Malatsi, his beloved uncle.

But, it’s not a long way at all. The circus is still a connection – to friends, to family, to audiences. The circus is still a place where families come together creating, like magic, another kind of family, one under the splendor of a big top. Everyone lucky.