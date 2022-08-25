Circus World rings in a new ringmaster

He puts on a bright tailcoat. He smooths out his waistcoat. He checks his bow tie, making sure it's crisp and straight. He puts on a top hat. It's at a jaunty angle. He hears the crowd, eager and restless for the entertainment to start. The energy is felt by everyone there: the kids, the adults, the animals, the performers. The ringmaster steps out into the center ring of the circus tent. Magic is about to begin.

"Bringing joy to peoples' lives." That's why Robert Trader does it. That's why he's ringmaster. Trader is the new ringmaster at Baraboo's Circus World. "To see the little children's faces," he continued.

Trader will be taking the place of Dave SaLoutos, who has been Circus World's ringmaster for 33 years, and who has been employed at Circus World for the last 39 years. SaLoutos will be taking his final bow at this Sunday's 2:30 p.m. performance at Circus World.

"The circus is a special place," Trader said. "We change lives."

Trader's life changed, in part, because of SaLoutos. Growing up with a love of theater, Trader was a performer, an actor. As a kid he would put on his own shows. He'd build his own sets. He'd create his own props. He had thoughts, out of high school, to be a professional actor. During one audition Trader had, he caught the eye of SaLoutos.

It was 2007. SaLoutos asked Trader if he'd like to be his ringmaster understudy. Trader wasn't so sure. Yes, he went to circuses as a kid but never thought being a ringmaster would be for him. Trader respectfully declined the offer, taking a job at American Folklore Theatre in Fish Creek, (now Northern Sky Theater). In 2009, SaLoutos called him back to be his understudy. "I said, 'sure.'"

Trader's been at it ever since.

"I loved it instantly," he said of being a ringmaster. "It's been a dream being Dave's understudy. He has taught me so much. He's been a mentor. He's been an example of how it should be done. His style is engrained in me."

And so now it's time for Trader to take the ringmaster title for himself.

"It's not about me," he said of the role, one in which he gets to showcase world-class talent. "But I get to be me." Not many people, he knows, gets to be in his position and he doesn't take it lightly.

"My favorite parts of being a ringmaster? One: The people and the animals that I get to work with. Two: The people we get to work for."

The audience is what Trader cares about. The laughing adults. The kids with wide-eyed wonder, mouths agog and smudged with cotton candy.

"I am living breathing history," he said of the circus arts' deep past in Baraboo and beyond.

"Baraboo is a special place," Trader said. "It's a community committed to our heritage; our living breathing history."

Magic, indeed. Trader readjusts his top hat, history being made.