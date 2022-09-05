Circus Worlds' elephants and their trainer pack their trunks for winter

There are no memories for Armando Loyal without elephants.

His life has been packed, since birth, with pachyderms. Loyal, Circus World's elephant trainer, comes from a long line of circus performers. In fact, nine generations of circus performers. The Loyal family has been loyal to the big top since the Napoleonic era.

Before Loyal had children of his own, elephants were his children. In a way, they still are. Loyal said, "They are a part of me." Working with them since his youth, often with them 18 hours a day, one becomes close to them. "They're intelligent," he said. "They're caring."

With the summer performance season over for Circus World, Baraboo's award-winning attraction, Loyal and Circus World's two elephants are returning to their winter home in Hugo, Oklahoma.

It's in Hugo where Loyal and the two elephants, named Isa and Viola, reside when not performing and entertaining audiences in Baraboo and across the country.

The elephants stay at the Endangered Ark Foundation, a private nonprofit dedicated to ensuring the future of Asian elephants in North America, providing a ranch for circus elephants. The facility houses the largest herd of Asian elephants in North America.

Isa is 46 years old. Viola is 48. Typically, Asian elephants live to around 70. They eat approximately 300 to 400 pounds of food a day. Most of that is hay and grass, with some fruits and vegetables, too. With all that food elephants eat, there is some waste they create.

It's with a wheelbarrow and a shovel that Loyal started his career with elephants. "I was around 12," he said. "I started scooping poop and hanging around with the elephant guys." A handful of years later he found his way into being an elephant guy himself.

He was a college-aged kid. He earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at the University of Oklahoma but decided the circus life was for him. And, yes, he's got kids. A 10th generation of Loyal circus performers are at hand. His oldest children are part of the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus, based in Hugo.

"I love the circus," Loyal said. "I love Circus World." He's been with the organization for five years. "It feels good to be here," he said.

It's always felt good for Loyal, entertaining others with his friends, who just so happen to be about 20 feet long, 10 feet tall, and weigh around 9,000 pounds each. "I enjoy meeting people," he said. "I like the small towns. I like the travel. All the places in books that I've been to!"

One day, Isa and Viola will retire, spending their last years at the Endangered Ark Foundation. Loyal has been working with elephants for decades. "Retirement never crosses my mind. Ever," he said.

He calls the elephants over. One elephant holds the tail of the other, following Loyal loyally. A family walks off together to new adventures.