Circus World's plans for a future Circus World are underway

Circus World had their last day of the season last week. The Big Top tent has been packed and put away. The elephants have made their way to Oklahoma for the winter. The clowns have removed their makeup and the calliope is now quiet until the 2023 season opens on March 20.

That doesn't mean, however, that Circus World is dormant. Far from it. The organization, founded in 1959 and part of the Wisconsin Historical Society, is looking far into its future. The organization recently unveiled their multi-year vision of Circus World, re-imagining the grounds and guest experience, in their continued efforts to celebrate and showcase the American circus art form past and present.

"We are excited to share a vision for the future of Circus World," said Scott O'Donnell, Circus World's site director, in a recent statement, "that includes the restoration of the historic Ringlingville buildings and invites guests to immerse themselves in the origins of America's circus history."

Dave SoLoutos, who recently retired from his role as Circus World's ringmaster, a position he held for 33 years, and who has spent 39 years in total with organization, said, "Circus is still a vibrant art form and the final chapter has yet to be written. Circus has constantly reinvented itself since its introduction to America in 1792 and will continue to do so."

Circus World is eager to showcase all of it in their multi-year plan. The plan has already commenced. The first phase kicked off in the spring of 2022 when Isthmus Architects completed a full Historic Structures Report on each of the seven National Historic Landmark buildings on the site known as Ringlingville.

The restoration work is currently underway and is being funded by two $500,000 "Save America's Treasures" grants awarded to Circus World through the National Park Service's Historic Preservation Grant.

The restorations will take several years to complete. The buildings the organization is focusing on first, based on immediate needs, are the Ringling Brothers Office and the Animal House. Both buildings were built in 1901. After that, the organization plans on restoring all the buildings that line Water Street that comprise Ringlingville.

The office and animal house restorations are still in the contract and design phases. The organization hopes to have the office restoration completed in 2024.

The future vision also includes a state-of-the-art circus wagon center. Circus World houses 260 circus wagons, more than anywhere else on Earth. Scott O'Donnell said there will be a purpose-built structure for the wagons.

"Built from the ground up," he said, "it will provide the best in curatorial controls and the latest in interpretive offerings for our unequalled collection of vintage circus wagons."

Additionally, plans are afoot for a performance center that will be able to accommodate more than 100,000 guests annually. It will present circus arts year-round.

"All of this," SaLoutos said, "will be a positive and dynamic development for Baraboo and for our future guests."

The plan also includes a Circus Main Street experience, that will be an outdoor interpretive area; an expansion of its equine program, with their elephants retiring at the end of the 2023 season; and a circus arts school.

Circus World currently does not have a program dedicated to teaching and training the circus arts. That, they hope, will change in the coming years. Though there are two local institutions connected to circus arts - Wild Rumpus Circus School in Mazomanie and Madison Circus Space in Madison - Circus World is eager to provide world-class programming for youth and adults eager to learn the circus arts.

The future of circus, SaLoutos said, as well as its illustrious history, can be found in Baraboo. The next years at Circus World will show that, a calliope proudly playing.