 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

City axe throwers head to Appleton championships

  • 0
Axe throwing competition

608 Axe Throwing owner Brett Williamson prepares to throw a knife at the US Open in Minneapolis in July. Williamson, who is participating in the World Axe Throwing Championships in Appleton this weekend, qualified for the World Knife Throwing League Finals at the US Open.

 BRETT WILLIAMSON

Baraboo’s axe throwing destination is sending a large group of representatives to the sport’s big stage.

608 Axe Throwing, located on Broadway Street in the city, has nine throwers, including co-owner Brett Williamson, participating in the World Axe Throwing and World Knife Throwing Championships in Appleton from Dec. 1-4. The nine, along with four from Asgard Axe and Tap in Wisconsin Dells, will compete with hundreds of others for $50,000 worth of prizes.

The tournaments will be at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center. Participants will arrive at the venue on Dec. 1 and competitions will be held on Friday through Sunday. Finals on Dec. 4 will be televised on ESPN.

In his release, Williamson announced that 608 Axe Throwing is one of over 350 official World Axe Throwing League venues throughout 19 countries. More than 20,000 competitors in axe and knife throwing participated in leagues and tournaments in efforts to qualify for the tournaments in Appleton.

People are also reading…

Attempts to reach Williamson through email for further comment were not returned.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News