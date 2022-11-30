City axe throwers head to Appleton championships

Baraboo’s axe throwing destination is sending a large group of representatives to the sport’s big stage.

608 Axe Throwing, located on Broadway Street in the city, has nine throwers, including co-owner Brett Williamson, participating in the World Axe Throwing and World Knife Throwing Championships in Appleton from Dec. 1-4. The nine, along with four from Asgard Axe and Tap in Wisconsin Dells, will compete with hundreds of others for $50,000 worth of prizes.

The tournaments will be at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center. Participants will arrive at the venue on Dec. 1 and competitions will be held on Friday through Sunday. Finals on Dec. 4 will be televised on ESPN.

In his release, Williamson announced that 608 Axe Throwing is one of over 350 official World Axe Throwing League venues throughout 19 countries. More than 20,000 competitors in axe and knife throwing participated in leagues and tournaments in efforts to qualify for the tournaments in Appleton.

Attempts to reach Williamson through email for further comment were not returned.