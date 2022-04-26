Cold weather helps Beaver Dam baseball's Daelen Johnson turn in hot performance in win over Waunakee

WAUNAKEE — The temperature at game-time was 42 degrees, chilly enough conditions for late April as is, never mind the fact there was also a stiff wind blowing out of the northwest.

Daelen Johnson didn’t complain. Instead, he made Mother Nature his teammate.

“Fastball inside,” the Beaver Dam pitcher said. “It’s a cold day, so no one really wants to hit it on their hands. And then if they fouled it off, come back outside and most of them weren’t able to react.”

Johnson’s game-plan worked. The junior stranded runners in every inning, including at third base in the first, at second in the next frame, at third in the fifth and at second and third in the sixth while working six innings and getting the win in the Golden Beavers’ 3-1 victory over Waunakee on Tuesday evening in a Badger East Conference high school baseball game.

“When I came in, I had my hand-warmer in my pocket and I got my jacket on. So I only really had to deal with the cold when I was out on the field,” Johnson, who struck out four, walked one and scattered seven hits, said of how he was able to neutralize the weather. “And when I was moving around and that, it didn’t feel too bad.”

Johnson did, however, allow a lead-off double down the line in left to Carter Lory in the second and found himself in an early hole when pinch runner Braden Souiler scored from third on a throwing error following an attempted squeeze bunt, giving the Warriors (6-4 overall, 6-2 in conference) a 1-0 lead.

But Beaver Dam (5-3, 4-3) quickly responded. Alex Soto drew a one-out walk in the top of the third to set the table for the heart of the order, and No. 3 batter Logan Thomas then tied the game at 1 with a two-out triple to deep right center.

Johnson followed with what would prove to be the game-winning hit, a single to right that plated Thomas and made it 2-1.

“He gave me one fastball outside, and then he came back and tried to do the same thing,” said Johnson, Beaver Dam’s right-handed clean-up batter. “So I took it the other way.”

Johnson, who drew walks in his three other plate appearances and also stole a base, added an insurance run in the sixth when he scored from second on a one-out throwing error.

“The first couple innings we just didn’t seem like we had good at-bats. We were off on our front foot a little bit and we just couldn’t sit back because he was throwing a lot of off-speed stuff. But we seemed to kind of get our composure back,” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said of facing Lowry, who like Johnson also worked six innings, allowing seven hits, three walks, two earned runs and striking out four.

Johnson’s two biggest outs came late in the game, when he got a fly-out to leave the tying run at third to end the fifth and a strikeout with runners at second and third to end the sixth.

“He’s just able to mix up speeds. He has three pitches that he can throw for strikes — that’s really tough at the high school level — and everything is moving,” said first-year Warriors coach Micah Thingvold. “He kept us off-balance and it was hard to consistently square him up.”

With so much traffic on the basepaths, the Warriors did, however, get to Johnson a little bit.

Just not enough.

And once he exited and Nate Tisdale came on to close things out, Beaver Dam’s defense took its turn in the starring role.

With one out and a runner on first in the bottom of the seventh, third baseman Boston Damon tracked down a blooper destined for grass just inside the left field line and made an over-the-shoulder grab to keep the tying run off base.

“When the ball went over his shoulder I was kind of hoping that it would go foul, and then all of a sudden he comes up with the ball,” Wilke said.

It was made even more special, Wilke said, because Damon’s late father, Bobby, played baseball at Waunakee.

“I told Boston he might have a special guest watching him today,” Wilke said.

Not to be outdone, center fielder Logan Thomas laid out for a diving grab to end the game.

“Logan’s just a stud out there defensively. He gets good jumps — you thought it was going to fall but then (I remembered) Logan’s out there.”

In turn — and not just for those last two outs but the game as a whole — all Thingvold could do was give credit where credit was due.

“Hats off to them. And Johnson threw a great game,” he said. “Those are the big things — they made big plays when it mattered and Johnson kept us down when it mattered.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

