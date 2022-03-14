Construction at Sauk County Courthouse faces delays

Work to update the Sauk County Courthouse that was slated to be finished by the end of February has encountered delays.

Facilities Director Ian Crammond said delays in the delivery of construction materials has slowed completion.

“With all the logistics of getting stuff sent to us, it’s just delayed us a little bit,” Crammond said.

The work to update the front façade of the county courthouse and the offices at the front of the building to hold the Information Technology Department is now planned to be completed around April 1.

The IT department will be open then with the front entrance opened “shortly after that,” he said. The issue with the front entrance is a lack of handrails. Once they receive those, the entryway will be usable, even if it will still look partially unfinished.

Corey Rockweiler of Daniels General Contractors of Madison said in October when the project started that shortages were happening then, with companies seeing a rise in the price of materials in light of increased demand over work occurring during the pandemic.

Updates have been planned for nearly a decade. Members of the courthouse security committee, who meet four times a year, had the upgrades as part of conversation for every meeting, Crammond said.

The $903,000 project cost is coming from the county capital overlay fund. About $300,000 was implemented to update the county human services building in Reedsburg to ensure its compliance for use by people with disabilities.

Work has been to upgrade security and improve accessibility. The front entryway of the courthouse is used by the public. Stairs have been taken out and a ramp running perpendicular to Broadway Street will be put in with stairs running across it. Metal detectors will be installed at the entrance as well.

Upgrades to the outside of the courthouse will include aluminum letters spelling out the title of the building in addition to the security upgrades.

More than one U.S. Marshal survey done on the building determined there were needed changes. In 2016, the county completed a facilities security analysis that highlighted the need for scanners at the entrance of the courthouse. The entryway will have both metal detectors and bag checkers at the entrance.

