County residents talk about their connections to Ukraine during Baraboo Children's Museum event

Everyone who showed up Tuesday at Baraboo Children’s Museum to engage in the Support Ukraine Chat, which went on for hours, had a personal connection with the country.

Moderator Cindy Schick has a daughter-in-law from Ukraine. She has two grandchildren who had been in the country until just weeks before the bombing and fighting began, cutting a trip to their other grandparents short.

Ronald Boyd, of Reedsburg, has seen most of the country, visiting it more than once to spend time with people he had met both within his community and as part of one online. Baraboo resident Clare Bar talked about the closeness she felt in just a few weeks to the family that hosted her as a student in 2008.

“It was so hard to explain why I was crying and shaking about this invasion that affects someone I knew 15 years ago,” Bar said, remembering the hospitality she felt. “I had all of these deep talks. I was so vulnerable at that time, and yet, they took care of me.”

The goal of the invitation to speak about Ukraine and the aggression of Russia against its neighboring country was to allow area residents to talk about the subject in general, but also to focus on how the unfolding events can be shared with children.

For Schick and her family members, that has included waiting weeks to hear from her daughter-in-law’s parents, who had been living in their cellar in Mariupol near the home they had recently built. After the couple was able to evacuate the city by getting a car ride 12 miles away, they hope to go back because their documents and other personal belongings were left behind in the quick escape.

As those events unfold across the world, Schick's oldest grandson has questions that she said their family has worked to answer in a way a young child can understand, and they have seen his comprehension through subsequent conversations. But Schick said it is still difficult to tell a 4-year-old child who saw his grandparents weeks ago that their lives are in danger.

It’s not just communication though, Schick said. Children are aware of how adults are feeling, even if they don’t understand why or have been informed about a possible source of stress. She talked about the importance of meditation.

“When you regulate yourself, people around you naturally regulate,” Schick said. “The more regulated we can be, or at least take in hard emotion, let ourselves fully feel it, process it and then let it go.”

Bar said she wanted to gain some understanding of how to talk to her oldest daughter, who is 7 years old, about the violence.

“My daughter would be offended if I wasn’t giving her everything I could,” Bar said, explaining how she laid out the conflict.

Nuclear power held by Russia also creates a concern. There are a number of facets about Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine that troubled both Bar and Boyd as they spoke.

Bar criticized the unwillingness of NATO countries to be honest and tell Ukrainian leaders the country would not be allowed admittance to NATO. Boyd referred to himself as an historian and noted that humans are inherently violent. He said the smartest action would have been to strengthen the border and signal to Russia to back off as they encroached upon Ukraine, but measures taken were not strong enough. Boyd said it was frustrating that it could have been avoided.

Discussion also focused on the millions, including children, displaced and the impact to be felt decades from now.

“This is going to be here,” Schick said. “For probably the rest of our lives, we’re going to be watching the fallout of this war.”

In the meantime, Schick said everyone should focus on how their bodies react and feel during discussions about topics like war that cause anxiousness.

“Those strong emotions stay with us, often just for 90 seconds, but if you can let yourself feel the intensity of that and trust that this too will pass, then it doesn’t get stuck in you,” Schick said. “If we don’t let it process, it gets stuck. Then we develop all these holding patterns and tension.”

The Support Ukraine Chat was one of a number of events Baraboo Children’s Museum plans to host in upcoming weeks. March 28 through April 1 is STEM Week at the museum. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics demonstrations and hands-on activities will be held throughout the week.

A “Magic of Science” evening will be at 6:30 p.m. April 1, where world-renowned magician Mark Tripp will mix sleight of hand with science as a finale for STEM week. The event, held at Feld Theater at Circus World Museum, has a $5 admission fee as a fundraiser to expand the children’s museum.

An Easter egg hunt will begin at 5 p.m. April 16 at BCM with the Easter Bunny in attendance.

