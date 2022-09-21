Courbet on a combine: Art meets the countryside with Wormfarm Institute's annual Farm/Art DTour

There is poetry by the pig sty. There is sculpture in the sweet corn field. There are tremulous tunes heard near aging tractors. Celebrating its 9th year, the 2022 Farm/Art DTour, presented by the Wormfarm Institute, meanders beautifully through southern Sauk County. It takes place Oct. 1-10.

With more than 40 stops, the route is punctuated by large-scale artworks, local food markets, roadside poetry, educational opportunities, and attractions. Wandering through small towns, country roads, and diverse landscapes, the event is inspired and inspiring. It ties land with people; art with farming; rural living with urban sensibilities; timelessness with the ephemeral nature of Wisconsin's seasons.

"This is an event that invites people into Sauk County to discover and amplify and engage with the people, agriculture, and businesses that are already here," said Philip Williams, director of programs at the Wormfarm Institute.

A poet, and resident of Reedsburg, he was a resident artist on the farm in 2015, began managing their residency program in 2018, and has been in his current position since 2020.

"DTour highlights the connection between rural and urban, conventional and regenerative, producer and consumer," Williams said.

DTour's artists this year are an eclectic mix from around the country, and just around the bend, creating site-responsive works in collaboration with Sauk County farmers and landowners.

Baraboo's Christopher Sweet is one such artist. A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, and a descendent of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe in Minnesota, he owns, with his wife, Blue Bear Studio.

Inspired by his heritage, the traditional practices that continue to thrive, strong women, stories, and his life growing up on the Wisconsin River, his DTour art installation is dedicated, he said, "to honoring, respecting, and raising our sisters and life givers, especially during these challenging times for women's rights."

The installation, titled "Raising Our Sisters," is going to be placed, during the tour, on the land of Todd and Sue Statz, who graciously offered their property to Sweet and his artwork.

"It's inspired by the Legend of the Three Sisters," Sweet said. "Corn, beans, and squash, planted together, to support, nurture, and lift one another." Sweet continued, "Their interdependence shows that they grow stronger together than apart."

Not far from Sweet's installation, Seattle-based artist Sarah Kavage will weave long grasses into an elaborate, large installation. Kansas-raised, Kavage has always been drawn to the borderlands. The neat rows of corn are beautiful, Kavage knows, but it's the edges of meadows, the areas where human activity falls away to nature, that strike her most.

"The landscape has always been an inspiration," she said. "I always have enjoyed how nature and humans interact; how plants can tell us about that interaction."

Kavage, with three assistants, plans to weave grass, still rooted in the soil, into a kind of hairstyle for Mother Earth. It is a tender act, she said, this collaboration she has with the grass. It's an ancient act, too.

"The landscape seems ordinary," she said. "I want to shift peoples' perspectives; see the magic in these places."

Other artists who are featured in this year's Farm/Art DTour include: Austen Camille, Rosalynn Gingerich; Christopher Lutter-Gardella, Bill Mitchell, Tory Tepp, W. Scott Trimble, Denise Rolland Troyer, Cathi Schwalbe, and Hartmut Ringel.

The 50-mile self-guided excursion through scenic farmland can be done by car, bike, or, for the hearty, on foot.

"It draws people into the conservation," Wormfarm Institute's Philip Williams said, "that deepens and gets expanded and refined with each step."

To learn more about the tour visit their website.