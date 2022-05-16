COVID-19 effects felt by area municipal rideshare taxi programs

COVID-19 affected public transport in multiple ways throughout the region, hitting the rideshare taxi services enough to prompt the use of federal funds to offset losses and shift of hours to accommodate for less staff.

Mark Jones, president and owner of Abby Vans LLC, of Neillsville, which provides the taxi service for the city of Baraboo, said in the first months of the pandemic in 2020, trip volumes “reduced dramatically” to 15 to 20% but once people had to use the service and restrictions changed, they slowly began to increase.

“We did have empty vans and empty vehicles out there during those first couple weeks, but once the governor’s order went into effect for essential services only, transit was deemed to go ahead and be noted as an essential service,” Jones said. “As long as the trip purpose was for essentials — jobs, goods and services, prescriptions, medical — those things became listed as essential and so, trip volumes started to pick up.”

The taxi rideshare service is part of the Federal Formula Grant Program for Rural Areas, or Section 5311, which supplies funding through the Department of Transportation to provide transportation services in non-urbanized areas. It sets up shared cab rides in cities with fewer than 50,000 because they generally don’t have a public transit system, like a bus line.

Through the program, grant funding pays for about 59% of the cost. The rest is paid for by the municipality, typically through the revenue gained by fares. As rider fares dipped through fewer customers and the implementation of restrictions, which no longer allowed for more than one passenger at a time, the city of Baraboo saw losses.

“Obviously, when the fare box revenue decreased, that’s going to increase the cost to the city and the local share,” Jones said.

During a Baraboo City Council meeting in March, Finance Director Julie Ostrander laid out the need for slightly more than $40,000 of funding relegated to the city through the federal American Rescue Plan Act to be used to make up the deficit.

She said between 2020 and 2021, ridership losses totaled about $75,000. In 2019, total fare revenue was roughly $278,000, which is the goal to return to within the next year.

“If we can even get back part of that, I think we should doing pretty good for next year, but I guess we don’t know,” Ostrander said. “I budgeted conservatively and we’re showing about a $97,000 loss, but if we can get ridership back up, we should be OK.”

Taxi driver Earl Castle, 84, a retired lithographer, became a driver in January 2020, just two months before the pandemic hit Wisconsin. Castle, who drives in Baraboo for Abby Vans, said he noticed the difference once things shut down in March 2020, when the number fell below the usual 25 riders.

“After COVID, it got down to around 17, 18, because a lot of people didn’t want to go out,” Castle said. “Now that the restrictions are lifted, people are traveling again ... It’s great, it makes the day go a lot better.”

Jones said riders had been “very understanding, very patient” as they waited for rides when there could only be one person in the vehicle with the driver at a time. He said Castle’s assumption that more people are riding taxis again was right, but there still aren’t quite as many as there were pre-pandemic.

“We’re still recouping ridership,” Jones said. “It’s still somewhat lower than it was pre-COVID, and we see that coming back slowly, but I would still say trip volumes are probably 20 to 25% less than what they were.”

Ostrander said even with the use of $40,000, there would still be roughly $20,000 in ARPA funds left for the city to use, and it will receive its second installment from the federal relief package in July. If there were to be another loss, like one projected through Ostrander’s budget, the city could again use ARPA funding to subsidize the program in place of fare revenue.

Ald. Jason Kent said they had been discussing how to avoid needing to pay using city funds in addition to the fare revenue if the need arises after ARPA funds are no longer available.

“It’s a service we all agree is a public service and we’ve got to find ways to make it so it’s a little better,” Kent said. “Hopefully we can come up with a solution to close that gap, especially if ridership doesn’t bounce back.”

Part of the reason for the use of ARPA funding, according to the council resolution, was that the city didn’t receive money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES, to cover the loss instead.

Portage experience

In Portage, City Administrator Shawn Murphy said that is how the city made up for an additional deficit. The City Council approved the use of CARES grant funding in 2021. Ridership did lessen during 2020, but retaining drivers has been the biggest challenge, Murphy said.

“It has decreased, but not to the degree that we had anticipated or expected from COVID,” Murphy said. “The riders have stayed with us despite all of our challenges. It demonstrates there is really a need for this service, so we want to do everything to continue it.”

He said Running Inc., of Viroqua, which oversees the taxi service within the city, would have specific numbers, but ridership has been “fairly stable” in 2022. The city has always contributed additional city funding to the fare revenue to pay for its share of the Section 5311 program.

“We’ve been fairly fortunate,” Murphy said. “Operating costs are over $1 million. We’ve had to pay roughly about 5% of that, so it’s been a fairly good deal.”

Staffing drivers has been more difficult due to the pandemic but also the limited pay they receive and some difficult riders who cause problems for them, Murphy said. He referred to the staffing shortages as “pretty significant, both for dispatchers” and overnight drivers. In a market where the company can only offer roughly $12 to $13 per hour, a number of people seek work elsewhere, he said.

A move to eliminate taxi service from 1 to 5 a.m. during a meeting Thursday is one they hope is temporary, Murphy said, but the shift is to accommodate for more desirable day shifts and the “less desirable” riders at night.

CARES Act funding also helped the city secure an order for new vehicles, but supply shortages caused, in part, by the pandemic have also affected those plans. Murphy said the latest update he received indicated that the order will likely be canceled.

Jones said staffing shortages have been not only a statewide, but a national problem for public transit.

“There’s an extreme labor shortage in the state of Wisconsin for transit systems and every system I’m familiar with is having those struggles,” Jones said. “We continue to work on that. I think there is going to be a little bit of a permanent reduction in a lot of service types around the nation, especially regarding public transit. There’s just been a lot of people who found other options during the pandemic and I think it’s going to take a while to retrain and recruit a new basis for transit.”

