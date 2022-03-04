COVID transmission low in Columbia and Sauk counties

COVID-19 numbers across Columbia and Sauk counties have diminished dramatically since the high-transmission period at the beginning of the year.

Both counties now have a low transmission rate and the number of new cases is down to 87 total between the two counties from Feb. 24 to March 2. Of those cases, only three have resulted in hospitalizations and no new deaths from the virus have been confirmed. All numbers are from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's data for each county, as well as each county's health department website.

However, despite the drop in cases, an official at SSM St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo is still advising some caution.

"Yes, we can confirm that the number of patient’s hospitalized with COVID has declined," said Jennifer Culotta, the Vice President of Patient Care Services at the hospital. "There is also a decline in symptomatic COVID positive patients seeking emergency care. We continue to encourage the community to get vaccinated and continue masking."

The CDC released a new set of guidelines for the pandemic on February 25. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a telebriefing that the organizations metrics will now focus on protecting high risk individuals and preventing the disease from overwhelming hospitals and healthcare systems, rather than just community cases.

The CDC still recommends people stay up to date on their vaccines and continue to get tested when feeling sick. For low transmission areas, such as Columbia and Sauk Counties, the CDC website says to maintain improved ventilation indoors and have plans for rapid testing for immunocompromised and other high-risk individuals.

Sauk County Health Department announced on March 4 via social media that four of their testing sites are still available after Dells-Delton Fire/EMS's site is no longer active as of March 2. The sites are in Baraboo, Spring Green, Reedsburg and Prairie du Sac. The county had only 39 confirmed cases of the virus from February 24 through March 2, according to the CDC data for the county.

The Baraboo School District lifted its mask mandate on March 1.

Columbia County had 48 new cases in the same time frame, according to the county health department's weekly COVID-19 report. 425 individuals recovered in that time frame and there was a decline of 243 active cases.

With COVID numbers subsiding, Aspirus Health, which operates Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, addressed mental health concerns that stem from the pandemic. In a press release, Aspirus Health Clinical Therapist Rachael Frederick said that people are experiencing higher levels of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder from recovering and/or losing loved ones to the virus.

The health departments in both counties were unavailable for comment.